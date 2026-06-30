Navigating the future of maritime trade

Speaking of alternative fuels such as LNG, ammonia, methanol, and others, if and when the use of these fuels on ships becomes more widespread, the responsibility of ensuring that they are safe to use, and that vessels meet the necessary requirements for their safe adoption, will certainly fall on classification societies such as ourselves. It is one thing to discover or identify an alternative fuel with lower emissions, but it is another to ensure that it is safe to use for the protection of life on board, the vessel itself, and the cargo it carries. That is our responsibility, ensuring lower emissions, but always within the framework of safety.