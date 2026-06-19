Mastermind Awards 2026: Honouring the world's most influential leaders, innovators & visionaries

Bringing together a distinguished lineup of award recipients from across business, sports, personal development, media, and entertainment. Among them are Dr Sheikha Ayesha Al Qassimi, Royal family member of Ras Al Khaimah; Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living Foundation; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; Ajay Mathardas Khimji, Board Member of GCC Middle East for The Art of Living; Sriman Japadas, Deputy Chairman of QI Group; Dr Rashad Haddad, President of WARAG; Dr Nidal Abou Zaki, serving as a Secretary General for Lebanese Business Council Dubai and MD of Orient Planet Group; Khaled Diab, CEO of Nefsy; Abdu Rozik of Bigg Boss fame; and Ebraheem Al Samadi of Dubai Bling.