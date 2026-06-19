Mastermind Awards 2026: Honouring the world's most influential leaders, innovators & visionaries

The event brings together award recipients from business, sports, media and entertainment.
Dubai: On 27 June 2026, Anantara Downtown Dubai will host UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2026, bringing together an influential gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, authors, and changemakers for an evening dedicated to leadership, excellence, and impact. The event proudly welcomes Gulf News and The Art of Living Foundation as Official Event Partners.
For more than 14 years, the Mastermind Awards has recognised individuals and organisations whose work is shaping industries, empowering communities, and creating lasting impact.
Founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr Navana Kundu, MSc.D, the Mastermind Awards has established a reputation for recognising influential voices and outstanding achievement while fostering meaningful connections among leaders from around the world.
The 2026 edition marks a significant milestone in the platform's continued growth. With a global media reach exceeding 500 million, and 200 countries, the awards provide an international stage for individuals and organisations whose vision, resilience, and leadership are helping shape the future, alongside The Art of Living, which has impacted more than 1 billion lives across 182 countries.
Bringing together a distinguished lineup of award recipients from across business, sports, personal development, media, and entertainment. Among them are Dr Sheikha Ayesha Al Qassimi, Royal family member of Ras Al Khaimah; Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living Foundation; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; Ajay Mathardas Khimji, Board Member of GCC Middle East for The Art of Living; Sriman Japadas, Deputy Chairman of QI Group; Dr Rashad Haddad, President of WARAG; Dr Nidal Abou Zaki, serving as a Secretary General for Lebanese Business Council Dubai and MD of Orient Planet Group; Khaled Diab, CEO of Nefsy; Abdu Rozik of Bigg Boss fame; and Ebraheem Al Samadi of Dubai Bling.
The awards will also shine a spotlight on emerging talent, including 10-year-old author Mariam Murtuza and 17-year-old junior film producer Lilya Hasbini, reflecting the platform's commitment to recognising achievement across generations.
Attendees can look forward to Official book launch of CHARM: The Five Elements of Lasting Wealth by Sriman Japadas, and keynote addresses from prominent speakers and industry leaders, including Dr. Catherine O'Farrell, Award Winning Inclusion Advocate, Founder of Incluzun, an organisation supporting people of determination; Ery Sanches, Executive Presence Architect; Salman Kafeel, Managing Director of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes; Mohammed Murtuza, an Elite Physique Transformation Strategist and additional thought leaders to be announced.
Beyond recognition, the event serves as a platform for strategic dialogue, collaboration, and relationship-building. Bringing together founders, executives, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders, the evening is designed to foster conversations and partnerships that extend far beyond the awards stage.