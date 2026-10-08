LuLu Money Business partners with Mastercard to build a connected financial ecosystem for SMEs

This collaboration establishes a foundation for LuLu Money Business to progressively broaden its proposition, supporting SMEs not only in how they pay and transact today, but in how they operate and grow tomorrow. At the heart of the proposition will be LuLu Money Business accounts issued by Ruya, an Islamic bank licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, complemented by Mastercard’s card solutions and a growing range of financial and value-added services. Beyond payment solutions, the collaboration will extend Mastercard’s advisory and consulting expertise to LuLu Money Business’s SME clients.



Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, said:

“SMEs are the backbone of economies, driving innovation, employment and resilience. Our ambition is to make LuLu Money Business a one-stop financial solution for SMEs, bringing together the services they need to transact, manage and grow their businesses. This collaboration with Mastercard is an important step in that journey, as we build a proposition that can evolve with SMEs and support their ambitions at every stage of their growth.”



Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard, said: “SMEs are central to the UAE’s growth, and their needs are evolving as the economy becomes more digital. Through this collaboration, we’re expanding access to the payments and financial services SMEs need to grow and thrive. This reflects Mastercard’s global commitment to connect and protect 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.”