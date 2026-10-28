LuLu Financial Holdings expands digital financial services for UAE businesses with Purpleplum

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, said: “With LuLu Money Business, our focus is on making everyday financial services simpler, more connected and easier to manage for SMEs. Through our partnership with Purpleplum, we are combining its modular, core-agnostic orchestration platform with our existing infrastructure to modernise how these services are delivered and unlock greater value from established financial rails. This gives us the flexibility to introduce new capabilities over time, deepen our financial relationships with businesses and expand what LuLu Money Business can offer as their needs evolve.”