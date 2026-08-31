From campus to GISEC Global: School of Cyber Defense returns for 2026 in collaboration with Dubai Electronic Security Center

Competition is organised by Tech Firm Technology LLC in collaboration with DESC
University students across the UAE are invited to take part in the second edition of the School of Cyber Defense Competition 2026, organised by Tech Firm Technology LLC in collaboration with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).
The first edition, held at GISEC Global 2025, attracted more than 300 applications from the universities across the UAE, with 130 students taking part in three days of qualification rounds. This year, the competition returns in a team format, built around the work cybersecurity professionals actually do: analysing real-world incidents, developing practical solutions and presenting them to experienced industry experts.
The competition will culminate in a live final on 18 September 2026 at GISEC Global, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, where the top five teams will present and defend their solutions before an expert judging panel and compete for the top three positions, with a total prize pool of AED 20,000.
The 2026 edition also places a stronger focus on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, giving students the opportunity to move beyond theory and demonstrate their technical, analytical and problem-solving capabilities through scenarios inspired by real-world cyber challenges.
The competition is open to university students aged 17 and above across the UAE, particularly those studying computer science, engineering, information security and related disciplines. No previous competition experience is required. Teams may include up to five students, and universities may register more than one team.
The competition brings together leading technology and cybersecurity organizations to provide students with industry exposure and mentorship throughout their journey.
Industrial Partners include AMD, Dahua Technology, Kaspersky, KERNO and M1 Global Infrastructure; Gold Partners include Anker Innovations, Circularo, HPE, Huawei, KnowBe4, RAS Infotech and Spire Solutions; and Secureway is listed as Silver Partner.
Through realistic challenges, mentorship and direct exposure to industry professionals, the School of Cyber Defense aims to give students practical experience while supporting the development of the UAE’s next generation of cybersecurity talent.
- Participants: UAE university students aged 17+, in teams of up to five
- Live Final: 18 September 2026
- Venue: GISEC Global 2026, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai
- Prize Pool: Dh20,000
- Organized by: Tech Firm Technology LLC
- In collaboration with: Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC)
- Strategic Technology Partner: AMD
Registration and full competition details: https://scd.techfirm.ae/
For more information, please contact Tech Firm: +971 56 806 3003