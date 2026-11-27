Hossein Rafatnejad, Commercial Director at dubizzle Cars, commented: “Buying or selling a car is a significant decision, and having access to reliable information and the right services can make a real difference. At dubizzle Cars, our focus has always been on making this process simpler, more transparent and convenient for our customers. Through our partnership with Emirates Islamic, we are making our inspection, bank evaluation and managed selling services more accessible, while giving customers greater confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.”