“The Business Cup Challenge has always been about giving young people the chance to discover what they are capable of. When students think independently, challenge ideas, work together, and solve real problems, they build skills that stay with them long after the competition ends. What makes it especially meaningful is that we can keep supporting them afterwards, through our Rising Scholars Program and university scholarships. We want every student to leave not only more confident, but with a clearer picture of the possibilities ahead of them.”