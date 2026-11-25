Over 200 UAE teams compete for scholarships, funding and the chance to develop their ideas
Dubai: Curtin University Dubai’s annual Business Cup Challenge (BCC) returned for its 2026 edition, bringing together 1,500 participants across over 200 teams from schools throughout the United Arab Emirates.
Now in its sixteenth year, the Business Cup Challenge has become a platform for school students to experience entrepreneurship first-hand, applying creativity, and critical thinking to real business challenges.
Over the course of the competition, teams are challenged to spot a real problem, shape it into a business idea, and refine it with feedback from Curtin Dubai faculty, much as entrepreneurs do before pitching to investors.
That process builds to the final day, when each team has 40 seconds to make its case and the top 10 present to a panel of academics, industry professionals, and senior executives. For many students, it is their first experience of pitching an idea under real pressure.
This year, team Profit or Nothing from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, Dubai secured first place at the Business Cup Challenge 2026 with a smart cooler designed to protect vaccines during transport. As vaccines exposed to incorrect temperatures can lose their effectiveness without any visible change, the cooler monitors conditions and location in transit, alerts handlers to risks, and confirms on arrival whether a batch is safe to use. All data is stored on a tamper-proof blockchain, and a pay-per-trip model makes the cooler accessible to health agencies, couriers, and rural clinics.
BZ-BEES from The Philippine School, Dubai was named first runner-up for its sign language translation glove, while BISM from Al Ansar International School finished as second runner-up with NexBall, a hybrid sport combining football and handball.
What set these teams apart was how they used feedback along the way. “The finalists critically evaluated their initial proposals, addressed gaps, refined their solutions, and strengthened their business models,” said Professor Chithirai Pon Selvan, John Curtin Distinguished Professor and Head of School - Science and Engineering at Curtin University Dubai, who judged the final. “They successfully combined innovation, technical rigour, and real-world applicability.”
For the winning team, the journey came down to a few essentials. “Believe in yourself, work hard, and work as a team, because that’s all that matters,” the Profit or Nothing team said, sharing their advice for future participants.
Alongside their titles, the winning teams received trophies, medals, and scholarships to pursue their studies at Curtin University Dubai, as well as funding towards the University’s Rising Scholars Program.
The program gives high-achieving and motivated school students the opportunity to experience university-level education before completing high school. Selected students undertake a first-year unit over a 14-week teaching period, attending classes, completing assessments, and accessing academic support as a student at Curtin University Dubai.
Commenting on the competition, Daniel Adkins, President and Group Senior Executive Officer at Transnational Academic Group (TAG) and BCC Game Master, said:
“The Business Cup Challenge has always been about giving young people the chance to discover what they are capable of. When students think independently, challenge ideas, work together, and solve real problems, they build skills that stay with them long after the competition ends. What makes it especially meaningful is that we can keep supporting them afterwards, through our Rising Scholars Program and university scholarships. We want every student to leave not only more confident, but with a clearer picture of the possibilities ahead of them.”
Sponsored by TAG as its industry partner, the Business Cup Challenge reflects Curtin University’s wider commitment to careers education and early exposure to higher education, helping school students explore their strengths, build transferable skills, and make informed decisions about their futures.
For more information about Curtin University Dubai and its school engagement initiatives, visit curtindubai.ac.ae.