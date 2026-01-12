Dr Thumbay Moideen awarded New Year Award 2026 by Manipal Academy of Higher Education for global contributions to education, healthcare, and research

Award recognises distinguished individuals who made exceptional contributions to society
Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, Dubai, has been awarded the New Year Award 2026, jointly instituted by the Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal, in collaboration with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), MEMG India Pvt. Ltd., Manipal Media Network Ltd., and the Dr. TMA Pai Foundation.
The award recognises distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society and community development initiatives. Instituted to honour outstanding personalities connected to the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, the New Year Award celebrates leadership that creates lasting social, educational, and healthcare impact.
Dr Moideen has been chosen for his visionary role in building one of the region’s most integrated ecosystems spanning healthcare, medical education, research, diagnostics, and community service. From founding Gulf Medical University to establishing a global network of academic hospitals and healthcare institutions under Thumbay Group,founded in 1997, his work has consistently focused on accessible healthcare, quality education, and international collaboration.
Widely regarded as one of the most prominent Non-Resident Indians in the Gulf, Dr Moideen has also emerged as a highly respected global voice from the Beary community, and a globally respected, leading Muslim entrepreneur and educationist on the international stage. His journey from coastal Karnataka to building institutions across the Middle East and beyond stands as a powerful example of diaspora leadership rooted in service, values, and social responsibility.
Accepting the honour, Dr Moideen said: “This recognition from institutions that have shaped generations of professionals is deeply meaningful to me. Manipal has always stood for knowledge with purpose. I see this award not as a personal milestone, but as a reflection of what committed teams and value-driven institutions can build together for society.”
Over the past decades, Dr Moideen has led the expansion of Thumbay Group into a multi-sector organisation with a strong emphasis on academic medicine, research-driven healthcare, and global education. His initiatives have created platforms for thousands of healthcare professionals and students from over one hundred and eleven (111) nationalities, while strengthening healthcare delivery and academic collaboration across regions.
The New Year Award 2026 adds to a growing list of national and international recognitions acknowledging Dr Moideen’s contribution to institution building, healthcare advancement, and community-oriented leadership.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox