Danube Home says “Danube It”, launches “My Garden 2026” collection to redefine outdoor living

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman, Danube Group, said, “Outdoor living has evolved significantly over the years. Rather than keeping their outdoor spaces plain and simple, people today are looking at it as an extension of their lifestyle. With ‘Danube It’, we wanted to capture that change in a way that feels simple and relatable. The five zones represent different ways people can enjoy the outdoors, but the idea is to go beyond these categories and create something that feels distinctly yours. My Garden 2026 is about giving people the inspiration and possibilities to see their outdoor space differently.”