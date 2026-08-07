Curtin Dubai secures seven category wins at ADNOC Yas 4×4 in Schools Technology Challenge

Success highlights university's commitment to practical, hands-on engineering education
Curtin University Dubai has secured back-to-back national championship titles after winning seven of the twelve university category awards at the 2026 ADNOC Yas 4×4 in Schools Technology Challenge. This continued success in one of the UAE's leading STEM competitions highlights the university's commitment to practical, hands-on engineering education.
Held at the Yas Marina Circuit Innovation Hub, the competition challenges university students to design, manufacture, program, and test remote-controlled off-road vehicles. Teams are assessed on engineering design, innovation, sustainability, project management, and teamwork.
This year, the university's premier team, Curtin Vertex, was crowned UAE National Champions and University Champions, while also receiving the Innovation Award, Portfolio Award, and Verbal Presentation Award. The team comprised Erol Sta Ana, Savindra Ratnayake, Aatish Nair, Jeric Danielle, Allyana Engracial, and Mohamed Hamdan.
Fellow team Curtin Yibambe, represented by Erdzean Nathaniel Sybico, Jedah Mariano, Hania Imran, Natalee De Silva, Thankshinya Prakash, and Moayad Khiralla, secured 3rd place overall and won both the Trailer Tow Challenge and Terrain Challenge. Together, the two teams completed Curtin Dubai’s seven-award sweep in the university division.
Professor Chithirai Pon Selvan, John Curtin Distinguished Professor at Curtin University Dubai, said the competition reflects the University's focus on preparing students through practical experiences:
“The ADNOC Yas 4×4 in Schools Technology Challenge provided a great learning experience for our students, giving them the opportunity to apply their engineering knowledge to real-world challenges while developing their creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. I am extremely proud of both teams for their outstanding achievements. Congratulations to all our students on becoming UAE National Champions and securing multiple awards. Their success reflects their hard work, innovation, and commitment throughout this journey.”
The challenge serves as a practical platform for students to apply engineering concepts while building skills sought by employers. Both teams undertook months of research, design, testing, and manufacturing before presenting their vehicles at the national finals.
The students also prioritised sustainability in their builds. Curtin Vertex developed a lightweight vehicle using recycled newspaper papier-mâché and an ESP32 microcontroller. Curtin Yibambe combined a 3D-printed PETG chassis with recycled aluminum body panels and custom-engineered silicone tires.
Programming Lead for Curtin Vertex, Erol Sta Ana, said the project challenged the team to work collaboratively under pressure:
“Winning the national championship is an incredible achievement for our team. This competition challenged us to think beyond the classroom, work together under pressure, and continuously improve our design through testing and innovation. We are proud to represent Curtin University Dubai on the national stage and deeply grateful for the continuous guidance, encouragement, and mentorship from the faculty members. Their support throughout our journey played a vital role in helping us achieve this success.”
Curtin University Dubai's success at the challenge reflects its emphasis on experiential learning. By solving real-world problems through innovation and collaboration, students gain the practical skills and professional mindset needed to contribute to the UAE's engineering sector.
Students looking to build practical, real-world skills and join Curtin Dubai's engineering program are invited to speak with a Future Student Adviser at admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae or attend an upcoming Open Day.