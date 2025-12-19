Comera Finance receives its final regulatory approval from the CBUAE for its NBFC License

Commenting on the development, Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, says, “The final NBFC license approval from the Central Bank of the UAE is a defining moment for Comera Finance and a strong validation of our regulatory-first approach. As part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, we are committed to building trusted, institution-grade financial solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready financial system.”