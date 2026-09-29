Burjeel by the Beach Clinic launches Lifestyle & Longevity Clinic

New clinic combines preventive medicine & advanced diagnostics for longer, healthier lives
Abu Dhabi: Expanding access to advanced preventive healthcare and personalised health optimisation services in Abu Dhabi, Burjeel by the Beach Clinic on Saadiyat Island, part of Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, has launched a dedicated Lifestyle & Longevity Clinic.
The clinic was inaugurated by Dr Durra Mohammed Alblooshi, Community Health Advisor, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, in the presence of the Group’s senior healthcare professionals. Established in response to growing demand for proactive, evidence-based care, the clinic helps individuals gain a deeper understanding of their health, identify potential risks early, and take informed steps to support long-term well-being.
Many health risks develop silently before noticeable symptoms appear, yet care is often sought only after an individual becomes unwell. Led by Dr Sonia Malik, Medical Director, Consultant Family Medicine and Certified Lifestyle Medicine Physician, and supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists and allied health professionals, the Lifestyle & Longevity Clinic encourages a more proactive approach by helping individuals recognise early changes and make informed decisions before concerns become more serious.
The clinic integrates physician-led care with nutrition, physical fitness, sleep health, psychological well-being, and ongoing health coaching within a discreet and premium clinical environment. It combines medical expertise, advanced diagnostics, functional assessments, and structured lifestyle interventions to evaluate the factors that influence how individuals feel, function, perform, and age.
“Longevity is not about adding more years to life. It is about protecting health, independence, and quality of life throughout those years. By bringing together advanced diagnostics, preventive medicine, and personalised lifestyle interventions, we can help individuals understand their health more fully and take meaningful action based on their biology, risks, and goals,” said Dr Sonia Malik.
The Lifestyle & Longevity Clinic offers comprehensive assessment programs covering cardiovascular and metabolic health, hormonal balance, body composition, nutrition, physical fitness, sleep quality, recovery, cognitive health, and emotional well-being. Its approach is centered on six pillars of lifestyle and longevity: nutrition, physical activity, sleep, emotional well-being, social connection, and the management of harmful lifestyle habits. By combining these pillars with clinical data and individual health insights, the clinic moves beyond generic wellness advice to provide recommendations that are relevant, practical, and measurable.
The clinic offers four structured programs, each providing a different level of assessment and ongoing support based on individual health needs and goals. Ranging from foundational preventive health screenings to comprehensive longevity pathways, the programs are designed as connected health journeys focused on prevention, early risk identification, personalized care, and long-term health optimisation.
Advanced biomarker testing and diagnostic assessments provide insights into inflammation, metabolic function, nutritional status, biological aging, and other factors that may influence long-term health. Depending on the selected program, assessments may also include advanced imaging, biological age and methylation analysis, gut microbiome testing, environmental exposure screening, sleep studies, VO₂ max testing, heart rate variability assessment, and body composition analysis.
Following the initial assessment, individuals receive a detailed review of their results and a personalised plan, with follow-up consultations to track progress, refine recommendations, and support lasting health improvements.
The launch positions Burjeel by the Beach Clinic as a destination for preventive healthcare, combining clinical expertise with personalised well-being within the serene coastal setting of Saadiyat Island.