BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus expands MBA learning options as 41% of UAE job skills set to change by 2030

Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, said: "The skills required to succeed in business are changing faster than ever before. While technology and AI are transforming industries, the need for sound judgement, leadership and critical thinking remains equally important. Our focus is on making management education more accessible, relevant and closely connected to the realities of today's workplace. By offering flexible learning pathways and strengthening industry engagement, we aim to prepare graduates who can confidently navigate change and contribute to the UAE's knowledge-driven economy."