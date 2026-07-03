Beyond the credential

Fraud prevention is no longer a checklist; it is a continuous assessment of the digital environment. A customer can guard their OTP with their life, but if they are interacting with a malicious app or a fraudulent investment portal, the "secret" code becomes irrelevant. True security is no longer just about keeping secrets; it’s about verifying the integrity of the world you are interacting with. For banks, this reinforces the need to evolve customer education alongside technology - treating fraud prevention as a shared, ecosystem‑wide responsibility rather than reliance on any single control