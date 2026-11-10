ALIF Holding focuses on turning advanced technology into practical capabilities for government and critical infrastructure

Priorities include maritime security, emergency response
Dr Jasem Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding, a majority-owned subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), attended the 3rd Government AI Summit 2026, held on 3 November at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Emirates Pearl in Abu Dhabi. Neurovia AI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), participated in the summit as the Official Government AI Partner.
During his visit, Dr Al Mansoori presented videos of ALIF Maritec’s proposed integrated oil-spill emergency response concept and of the Phase I groundbreaking of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park in Umm Al Quwain.
“It is a pleasure to be part of the Government AI Summit in Abu Dhabi,” Dr Al Mansoori said. “At ALIF Holding, our focus is on turning advanced technology into practical capabilities for government and critical infrastructure. We bring together intelligent software, intelligent equipment and the development of local industrial capacity. Our areas of focus include maritime security, emergency response and industrial protection.”
He said the summit was an opportunity to speak with government stakeholders and technology partners about how advanced technologies can address real operational needs. “In critical sectors, innovation must be matched by safety, reliability and the ability to deliver,” he said.
ALIF Holding focuses on connecting intelligent software, intelligent equipment and industrial expertise to develop systems that can be adapted to government and critical infrastructure requirements. According to Dr Al Mansoori, technology partnerships and building local engineering, integration and manufacturing capabilities are important parts of that approach.
The group is focusing on maritime security, emergency response and critical infrastructure protection. “ALIF Maritec has proposed an integrated approach linking oil-spill detection, containment and recovery,” Dr Al Mansoori said. According to ALIF Holding, ALIF Maritec’s Integrated Oil Spill Emergency Response covers detection, containment and recovery for ports, terminals, shipyards and offshore waters. “These initiatives remain subject to technical validation and relevant approvals,” he said.
The groundbreaking for Phase I of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park took place in September 2026. The project is intended to develop local integration, assembly and manufacturing capabilities in stages. Refurbishment, operational readiness and the relevant approvals will determine when activities can begin.
ALIF Holding is part of Robo.ai’s broader industrial technology strategy, focused on intelligent equipment, integrated systems and UAE industrial capabilities. Neurovia AI is a wholly owned Robo.ai subsidiary focused on AI infrastructure and intelligent visual data optimization. The businesses have complementary areas of expertise.
“Our long-term ambition is to connect global technology with engineering, integration and manufacturing capabilities here in the UAE, creating solutions that respond to real operational needs,” Dr Al Mansoori said.
Later this month, ALIF Holding and Neurovia AI will take part in World Police Summit 2026, held from 16 to 18 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.