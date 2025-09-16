Comera Pay, part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, secures Visa Principal Membership to launch multicurrency offering in the UAE

“Securing Principal Membership with Visa is a transformative milestone for Comera Pay. It enhances our ability to deliver innovative, seamless, and globally accepted financial solutions while reinforcing our commitment to security and convenience. The upcoming Comera Pay Multicurrency offering will empower consumers and businesses to manage their money with greater confidence and ease. As part of the Royal Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, we proudly align with Abu Dhabi’s digital vision.”