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CBUAE’s Dh1 trillion liquidity support — a gamechanger, if it reaches the ground

UAE businesses face pressure across multiple due to geo-political developments

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CBUAE’s Dh1 trillion liquidity support — a gamechanger, if it reaches the ground

As a UAE based entrepreneur for 30+ years, my takeaway from every volatile economic cycle is: Liquidity support strengthens the system however discipline sustains it.

Due to geo-political developments in the region, UAE businesses face pressure across multiple fronts:

  • Supply chain disruptions impacting availability and timelines

  • Rising input & logistics costs

  • Slower collections & extended credit cycles

  •  Increasing delays in payments across the ecosystem

The above scenarios cause a ripple effect resulting in working capital getting locked due to slowdown in cash movement and not because of lack in demand.

Financial Institution Resilience Package: A Strong Policy Response

CBUAE has powered through with timely intervention by introducing a Financial Institution Resilience Package of over Dh1 trillion, to ensure:

  • Continued lending

  • Stable credit environment

  • Availability of trade finance

  • Flexibility for stressed businesses

What is the ground reality?

Through recent discussions with UAE banks a few realities emerging are:

  • Support is focused on genuinely impacted businesses

  • Cases with pre-existing stress (pre-Feb 28) may not qualify

  • Many affected businesses are actively approaching banks

  • Banks have adequate liquidity, so this package is a buffer than for immediate deployment

  • A similar approach implemented during COVID proved effective

Remember, liquidity is available, but access will be selective and case driven.

The Real Bottleneck

I can vouch that liquidity at the top does not translate into circulation at the ground level.

  • Payments are being delayed

  • Cash is being conserved excessively

  • Commitments are not being honoured

The above points trigger a vicious cycle where -

  1. SMEs face stress

  2. Suppliers get impacted

  3. Growth slows

From an auditor’s lens - Banks have stepped up. It is time businesses do the same.

Recommended best practices are:

  • Honour payment timelines

  • Avoid unnecessary delays

  • Maintain trust in the ecosystem

  • Support partners just as banks support you

The UAE has demonstrated - Decisive leadership. Strong institutions & Timely action but the success of the resilience package rests on the principle: Liquidity must circulate and not stagnate within the ecosystem. Policy support backed by payment discipline will drive resilience in the UAE’s business landscape.

Authored by James Mathew – CEO & Managing Partner, UHY James

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