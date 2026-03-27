Capt. Pradeep Singh redefines value across industries

Captain Pradeep Singh cut his teeth in maritime safety and risk, a sector that remains critical to global trade in the challenging geopolitical situation. We sat down with Captain Singh to find out more about the industry shifts, the thinking behind his latest book, The Asset Play, and the lessons learnt.

How did your journey begin?

Before becoming a bestselling author and global real estate developer, I built my foundation in one of the world’s most critical yet least visible domains, maritime safety and risk.

What role did Aethon Marine Services play in your career?

As founder of Aethon Marine Services, I helped strengthen global tanker safety within the Oil Companies International Marine Forum framework, establishing an inspection footprint that’s unmatched globally. My work underpins safe oil transportation across sensitive sea routes, safeguarding global trade and marine ecosystems.

How do you see the maritime industry today?

Maritime has now moved from invisible backbone to visible fault line. From the Strait of Hormuz to global supply disruptions, shipping sits at the heart of geopolitical risk.

My perspective cuts through this complexity by not only framing economic and operational impact but also highlighting the human cost borne by seafarers at the frontlines. It brings together systems thinking and empathy, redefining resilience in global trade.

As a master mariner, I have shaped a generation of seafarers, mentoring through direct engagement, industry forums, and widely followed thought leadership.

My writing, including No Map, Just Vision and now The Asset Play reflects a clear mission: to shift professionals from earning income to building enduring assets.

Can you tell us a bit about your work beyond business?

Beyond industry, my work extends into quiet but meaningful philanthropy supporting education for underprivileged communities and initiatives for seafarers and their families, reinforcing my belief that success must translate into impact.

How does real estate fit into this picture?

In parallel, I have built Karma Developers into a globally recognised brand, creating strategic assets across Dubai’s key growth corridors and expanding internationally. The company reflects my core philosophy: disciplined execution, long-term value creation, and sustainable development.

What is the core idea behind The Asset Play?

From the convergence of sea, systems, and strategy, The Asset Play emerges. More than a financial framework, it distributes my battle-tested experience into a powerful principle: assets are not merely operated; they are understood, structured, and owned. For me, the journey from navigating vessels to navigating value is not a shift in profession but an evolution in perspective.