GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

Canadian University Dubai prepares tomorrow’s global leaders

CUD recently launched its Incubator Hub to empower student entrepreneurs

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Canadian University Dubai prepares tomorrow’s global leaders

Located in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant downtown district, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) offers the unique opportunity to unlock a world of opportunity, while studying in the centre of this globally renowned city.

Qualifications for future global challenges

CUD has launched a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes focused on sustainability, technology, and leadership, to prepare students for global challenges and the demands of future jobs.

The new Master of Science in Design Innovation for Circular Economy blends design, business, and technology to help graduates to tackle future environmental change. The Master of Public Health prepares professionals to lead modern healthcare systems, while new undergraduate and graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) address rising global demand for AI expertise. Through the new Doctor of Business Administration, the highest academic credential in the field of business practice, CUD is transforming senior executives into innovative global leaders.

Research and innovation with international impact

CUD faculty are at the forefront of locally funded research projects that have the potential for global impact. Three grants awarded by the Dubai Future Foundation are supporting CUD researchers to make significant advancements in the health sector through innovations in systems, diagnostics and technology.

Innovation is at the heart of the curriculum from undergraduate level and CUD has recently launched its Incubator Hub to empower student entrepreneurs to build the next generation of start-ups. The Hub will incubate ten student businesses per semester, reinforcing the university’s status as a leading entrepreneurial institution in the MENA region.

Worldwide alumni network

With a growing international alumni community, both students and graduates of CUD have the opportunity to connect with a network of likeminded professionals across the globe. Many students have gone on to build a successful life and career in Canada and beyond, while several CUD alumni hold senior executive positions in government and private sector organisations in the UAE and wider region. The CUD alumni network can open doors to personal and professional growth, anywhere in the world.

Apply now for Fall 2025.

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed charts an extraordinary path

How Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed charts an extraordinary path

52m ago3m read
Emirati women leading change at CUD

Emirati women leading change at CUD

4m read
The deal, billed as a convenient solution for cross-border trade, required the trader to hand over Dh117,913.

Court orders man to repay Dh118,000 in currency scam

2m read
Canadian University Dubai has been awarded three separate grants from the Dubai Future Foundation Research, Development, and Innovation Program

Canadian University Dubai to lead DFF funded projects

2m read