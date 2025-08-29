Canadian University Dubai prepares tomorrow’s global leaders

CUD recently launched its Incubator Hub to empower student entrepreneurs
Located in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant downtown district, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) offers the unique opportunity to unlock a world of opportunity, while studying in the centre of this globally renowned city.
CUD has launched a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes focused on sustainability, technology, and leadership, to prepare students for global challenges and the demands of future jobs.
The new Master of Science in Design Innovation for Circular Economy blends design, business, and technology to help graduates to tackle future environmental change. The Master of Public Health prepares professionals to lead modern healthcare systems, while new undergraduate and graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) address rising global demand for AI expertise. Through the new Doctor of Business Administration, the highest academic credential in the field of business practice, CUD is transforming senior executives into innovative global leaders.
CUD faculty are at the forefront of locally funded research projects that have the potential for global impact. Three grants awarded by the Dubai Future Foundation are supporting CUD researchers to make significant advancements in the health sector through innovations in systems, diagnostics and technology.
Innovation is at the heart of the curriculum from undergraduate level and CUD has recently launched its Incubator Hub to empower student entrepreneurs to build the next generation of start-ups. The Hub will incubate ten student businesses per semester, reinforcing the university’s status as a leading entrepreneurial institution in the MENA region.
With a growing international alumni community, both students and graduates of CUD have the opportunity to connect with a network of likeminded professionals across the globe. Many students have gone on to build a successful life and career in Canada and beyond, while several CUD alumni hold senior executive positions in government and private sector organisations in the UAE and wider region. The CUD alumni network can open doors to personal and professional growth, anywhere in the world.
