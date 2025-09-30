Business education in the Middle East

Yet there is a risk in chasing these badges of approval. They can become the goal rather than a means to something greater. Many local business schools have adopted Western teaching models and case studies wholesale without rethinking them for the realities of Middle Eastern markets. The result is graduates with internationally recognized degrees who may still be underprepared for the unique business dynamics of the region, such as family-owned conglomerates, resource-to-diversification economies, Islamic finance, and rapidly evolving entrepreneurial ecosystems.