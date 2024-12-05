British Orchard Nursery, a leader in early childhood education, has partnered with Dubai Public Prosecution to open a new branch at their premises, providing high-quality care and education to the children of their employees. His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai, officially inaugurated the nursery in the presence of senior members of the Dubai Public Prosecution staff and the management of the British Orchard Nursery chain.

With over 36 nurseries across the UAE and UK this marks the 16th branch of British Orchard Nursery in collaboration with UAE government entities. The initiative supports Emirati women by offering accessible, on-site early learning and education facilities, helping working mothers balance their professional and family lives.

Commenting, Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery, stated, “We are honoured to have our new branch at the Public Prosecution. It was a privilege to have the Attorney General of Dubai inaugurate our nursery, and it was truly heartwarming to witness his connection with the children.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of Education 33 strategy and the forward-thinking initiative of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower working women, especially Emirati mothers. This initiative is designed to create an environment where women can thrive professionally while having the support they need to care for their children. Our nurseries play a key role in this by offering accessible, high-quality childcare right within the workplace, enabling mothers to stay close to their children and effortlessly balance work and family life."

"This model has proven to be highly successful. Since our first nursery opened 15 years ago at the RTA, we have expanded to 16 locations across various government departments, serving thousands of children. The results are clear — mothers are returning to work sooner after maternity leave, and both employee satisfaction and retention have significantly improved. This initiative not only drives productivity but also promotes a supportive and nurturing culture for working families."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Dubai Public Prosecution spokesperson said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome British Orchard Nursery to our premises. Their prestigious preschool, offering high-quality education and childcare, will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset. This collaboration will significantly benefit the well-being of our employees, as they can have their children in close proximity, in trusted care, enhancing both their happiness and morale. We look forward to working together to create a positive and supportive environment for our team.”

Adding further, Dr Gandhi said, “We believe that the children we care for today are the future leaders of the UAE. By supporting these mothers, we are helping to create a stronger, more prosperous community. This programme has had a profound impact, empowering more women to achieve their professional goals while knowing their children are in safe, nurturing hands."

“This holistic approach is about more than just childcare — it’s about creating an environment where mothers can thrive at work, and children can learn and grow in a setting that prepares them for the future. From day one, we focus on development goals and milestones for each child, ensuring they are ready for school and equipped to face the world with confidence. It’s all part of UAE government's broader vision to foster a sustainable, thriving society that supports both the personal and professional growth of Emirati women."

British Orchard Nursery is committed to ensuring that children receive a comprehensive early education with a curriculum that follows the Project Learning model. The nursery focuses on developmental milestones, including language skills, social understanding, emotional well-being, and cultural awareness. Arabic, Islamic studies, and UAE cultural values are integrated into the curriculum, reflecting the nursery’s commitment to fostering both local identity and global readiness in young children.