Boosting fertility naturally: What every woman should know

YogBirth’s NEST methodology is helping couples prepare for healthier pregnancies
For many couples, the fertility journey begins with hope but often turns into years of medications, failed IVF cycles and heartbreaking miscarriages. While fertility treatments continue to advance, YogBirth believes one important question is often overlooked: Is fertility simply about the reproductive organs, or is it a reflection of overall health?
Recognised by Gulf News and BeingShe as the Best in Pregnancy Care at the Excellence Awards, YogBirth was founded by Zohra Dawoodani and Aman Verma, who set out to create a more integrated approach to fertility and pregnancy wellness. Their award-winning NEST Methodology brings together fertility coaches, doctors, specialised fertility and prenatal yoga therapists, ayurvedic doctors, fertility psychologists and lifestyle experts under one roof. By addressing hormones, inflammation, metabolism, nutrition, sleep, movement and emotional well-being together, the programme prepares couples for conception naturally and before IVF.
“We often meet women who are doing everything they believe is right, yet their bodies are asking for something different,” says Zohra Dawoodani, Founder of YogBirth. “Some come to us after years of chronic stress, poor nutrition and burnout. Others are marathon runners, CrossFit athletes or even bikini competitors whose intense training or restrictive nutrition may affect hormonal health. Both extremes can affect hormonal health. Our role is to help women reconnect with their body’s natural ability to create life by supporting every aspect of their well-being – not just their reproductive system.”
The impact is reflected in the journeys of the families YogBirth supports. Women in their late thirties have conceived after multiple failed IVF cycles. A Lebanese couple, aged 42 and 43, welcomed their pregnancy after three unsuccessful IVF attempts by first focusing on improving their overall health before treatment. Couples with recurrent miscarriages have gone on to carry healthy pregnancies, while many preparing for IVF have achieved pregnancy in their first IVF treatment cycle after completing the programme.
At YogBirth, success is measured by more than a positive pregnancy test. It is reflected in healthier parents, healthier pregnancies and healthier babies. By helping couples prepare their bodies and minds before conception, YogBirth is redefining fertility care as a journey of whole-person wellness, creating stronger foundations for the next generation.