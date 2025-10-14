Bonds Avenue Residences: Pioneering smart and sustainable living on Dubai Islands

Speaking about the vision behind this development, Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said, “We designed Bonds Avenue Residences to go beyond appearances. For us, a home must be more than beautiful it must be intuitive, sustainable, and empowering. The integration of property technology allows residents to live smarter, save more, and connect more deeply with their surroundings. This is the future of living, and we are proud to lead this transformation on Dubai Islands.”