Bhavans Private International equips students to thrive in the future

How is your school rethinking teaching and learning so that students develop not only academic strength, but also adaptability, problem-solving abilities, and the confidence to navigate uncertainty?

Bhavans Private International English School has a well-established system for reviewing, reflecting and rethinking teaching and learning practices, supported by the effective integration of technology.

Our focus extends beyond academic attainment to the development of essential skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, resilience and adaptability.

These competencies are strongly embedded in lesson planning and are implemented through inquiry-based learning, real-life applications of knowledge, a research-based credit system, and a wide range of leadership opportunities across all grade levels, which we believe that it will help students to navigate uncertainty. Effective questioning techniques are actively promoted among both teachers and students to foster deeper thinking and engagement.

Technology further enhances these learning experiences by supporting innovation, exploration, and collaboration. To build students' confidence and prepare them for future challenges, we place a strong emphasis on communication skills, decision-making abilities, and emotional intelligence. Our assessment systems are carefully designed to align with these goals and to support the holistic development of every learner.

Many schools speak about future-ready learning, but translating that into the curriculum requires concrete change. How are you redesigning classroom experiences, subject integration and assessment methods to ensure students are developing skills that remain relevant in a fast-changing global economy?

True, many schools speak about future-ready learning. However, preparing a curriculum to ensure this is really challenging. We believe that the success of students in a fast-changing economy requires them to be equipped with 21st-century skills.

Such skills are now an integral part of our curriculum, classroom teaching and assessment framework. We strictly practice experiential and student-centred learning approaches in our classroom instructions. Cross-curricular learning, interdisciplinary projects, integration of technology, extension and research on the topic discussed etc., are part of the curriculum to ensure deeper thinking among students.

These approaches provide students with opportunities to demonstrate their understanding, creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities in meaningful ways. Continuous feedback and reflection are embedded within the assessment process, enabling students to take ownership of their learning and growth. Through these efforts, we aim to develop skills that are essential for a rapidly changing world.

What specific initiatives has your school introduced to help students better understand emerging industries, evolving career opportunities and the expectations of higher education institutions worldwide?

We have a very strong Career Guidance Department in our school, which has introduced numerous initiatives to help students develop a deeper understanding of university expectations, higher education pathways, and the ever-evolving career landscape. Career awareness is integrated into our day-to-day teaching and learning, with teachers connecting classroom topics to a wide range of career opportunities.

We organise career fairs, university visits, internship opportunities, awareness sessions conducted by industry experts, and interactions with alumni, providing students with firsthand insights into career trends and professional expectations. In collaboration with ISMOJO, we also offer structured psychometric assessments for senior students to help them understand their aptitudes, interests, and potential career pathways. In addition, our students receive regular guidance on university admissions, application procedures, document preparation, scholarship opportunities, portfolio development, and other aspects of higher education planning for leading universities in the UAE, India, and around the world.

Through these initiatives, we aim to equip our students with a strong understanding of emerging industries, evolving career opportunities, and the skills required to succeed in a dynamic global environment.

Career guidance is increasingly moving beyond university counselling into long-term life planning. How does your school support students in making decisions about higher education, career pathways and skill development?

As I mentioned earlier, PIES views career guidance programmes as a continuous process and supports students in developing the skills required to become lifelong learners and achieve long-term success in a rapidly changing world. In addition to the various career guidance programmes mentioned earlier, our school provides support on subject selection, university requirements, and evolving global educational and professional trends.

We also facilitate direct engagement with higher education institutions and universities, enabling students to gain first-hand information about future academic and career opportunities. Skill development is an integral part of our curriculum framework.

Through various initiatives such as public speaking programmes, a project-based credit system, leadership opportunities, community service initiatives, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, research work, and entrepreneurship incubation programmes, our students develop essential skills and competencies. Thus, by integrating skill development with comprehensive career guidance programmes, our school empowers students to become confident decision-makers who are well prepared for higher education, future careers, and lifelong learning.

Extracurricular programmes are now considered an integral part of student development. How are sports, arts, innovation programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives or leadership opportunities being designed to strengthen competencies that are valuable for future careers and real-world success?