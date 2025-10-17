Bank of Georgia eyes FTSE 100 as digital innovation drives growth

Bank of Georgia offers retail banking, investor support and strength in project finance
With over 12,000 employees and $20 billion in assets, Bank of Georgia is the country’s leading financial institution and a key regional player. With universal banking at its core, the bank’s strategy is focused on customer experience, digital innovation and risk discipline—driving strong growth and investor confidence.
“Over the past six years, our annual profitability has roughly tripled, from about $150 million to a $750 million run rate,” says CEO Archil Gachechiladze. The bank now has a $4 billion market cap and is ranked 114th on the London Stock Exchange. “With continued growth, we believe reaching the FTSE 100 is realistic within a few years.”
Such a milestone would raise institutional awareness of the region at a time when Bank of Georgia is broadening its international scope. The company has expanded regionally through the acquisition of Armenia’s Ameriabank and is exploring further opportunities in Southeast Europe and the Balkans, targeting top-three banks. The firm retains its domestic focus, however, with its digital strategy earning the title of Best Digital Bank 2024 from Global Finance.
For UAE and international investors, Bank of Georgia offers a broad range of services. Through its investment arm Galt & Taggart, the bank provides advisory, free sector research and expert support, alongside significant capabilities in large-scale project financing. “We are capable of financing projects in the $50 to 200 million range from our own balance sheet,” Gachechiladze says. “Our strength lies in quick analysis, decision-making and capital deployment—bringing both speed and adaptability to our partners.”
