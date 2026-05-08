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Bangladesh’s Legal Reset: New reforms build a rules-based economy for investors

Rahman’s Chambers outlines how legal reforms created a framework for stability

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Bangladesh’s Legal Reset: New reforms build a rules-based economy for investors

For decades, Bangladesh’s investment climate relied on statutory guarantees. However, the latter half of 2025 marked a definitive shift from passive protection to structural resilience – a transition vital for international partners.

For energy investors, the repeal of indemnity laws is pivotal. It marks a mandatory return to the Public Procurement Act 2006, restoring transparency and open tendering for major infrastructure projects.

Crucially for the Gulf-Asia trade corridor, logistics have been liberalised. The new Shipping Agent Licensing Rules 2025 now permit agents to operate across all ports with a single licence, dismantling geographic monopolies and streamlining supply chains.

These reforms signal a predictable, rules-based economy for long-term investors.

Simultaneously, the Commercial Court Ordinance 2025 addresses contract enforcement by mandating mediation. This institutional strength is reinforced by the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance 2025, which ends "dual administration" to ensure a judiciary free from executive influence. Bolstered by the reinstated Non-Party Caretaker Government system for stable political transitions, these reforms signal a predictable, rules-based economy for long-term investors.

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