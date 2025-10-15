Asus is prepped for the future of work

Q&A with Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, ASUS
ASUS is focused on making sure that businesses across any sector can access AI tools by integrating them into all of our products and solutions. Our recent ExpertBook P & B series and select Chromebook Plus series laptops have embedded AI capabilities, allowing users to harness the power of AI without the need for extensive technical expertise. We empower organisations to utilise AI as a practical enabler of productivity that can scale up as the company grows.
ASUS’s commercial laptops are all AI-ready and made with the future of work in mind. An Integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is included in our ExpertBook lineup that allows accelerated AI functions and Machine Learning tasks. This unlocks a plethora of AI capabilities on the laptop, enabling it to handle various edge AI applications and generative AI tasks. More than that, we also make sure our AI-ready devices are energy-efficient, secure and can be easily managed. Businesses can be sure that our devices are always reliable for their AI-driven workflows.
What product highlights is ASUS showcasing at GITEX this year?
At GITEX, ASUS will be presenting a lineup of its AI-ready devices designed for the business and education sectors. Among the highlights is our ExpertBook Copilot PCs (P5405, B5405 and B9403) that are engineered with MIL-SPEC magnesium-lithium alloy chassis for extreme durability. There’s also our Chromebook (CX5403 Plus, CR1204) and Windows (BR1204) devices made for students. The CX1405 Chromebook Plus laptop will also be showcased, which comes with 12 months of Google One AI Premium and the P470 and P440 All-in-One (AiO) PCs. Visitors will also get to experience AI ExpertMeet, an AI assistant that can transcribe meetings and provide summaries and even translations.
ASUS ExpertBook series laptops are designed for workers in hybrid work settings. As most professionals today work on the go, they need devices that are not just powerful enough to run AI-enabled applications, but are also portable, secure and durable. The ExpertBook delivers on all these fronts plus more. The slim profile makes it easy to carry between home, office, and travel, while also offering long battery life.
