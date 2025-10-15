Asus is prepped for the future of work

At GITEX, ASUS will be presenting a lineup of its AI-ready devices designed for the business and education sectors. Among the highlights is our ExpertBook Copilot PCs (P5405, B5405 and B9403) that are engineered with MIL-SPEC magnesium-lithium alloy chassis for extreme durability. There’s also our Chromebook (CX5403 Plus, CR1204) and Windows (BR1204) devices made for students. The CX1405 Chromebook Plus laptop will also be showcased, which comes with 12 months of Google One AI Premium and the P470 and P440 All-in-One (AiO) PCs. Visitors will also get to experience AI ExpertMeet, an AI assistant that can transcribe meetings and provide summaries and even translations.