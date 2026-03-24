Arif Habib Group: Transforming Pakistan's investment landscape

The group’s development has run in parallel with Pakistan’s capital market reforms
Founded by one of Pakistan’s most influential capital market figures, the Arif Habib Group has evolved from a securities brokerage into a diversified investment platform. As well as financial services, including asset management and private equity, the group’s operations span fertilisers, cement, steel, real estate and clean energy.
The group’s development has run in parallel with Pakistan’s capital market reforms. "From securities brokerage, we moved into asset management, establishing the first asset management company in Pakistan to introduce money market funds,” explains Founder and CEO Arif Habib. During his multiple tenures as chairman of the stock exchange, Habib oversaw the introduction of electronic trading and centralised settlement.
The group participated in a privatisation programme with Fatima Group to acquire Pakarab Fertilisers. Subsequent projects included a partnership with Mitsubishi Japan in cement and steel, and real estate developments such as Dolmen Mall Karachi – Pakistan’s largest shopping centre. Energy has also become a strategic pillar, especially in wind power.
This year has been one of the best for business in Pakistan.Arif Habib, Founder & CEO of Arif Habib Group
Such investments marked a shift towards long-term growth, combining domestic platforms with international technical partners. Flagship projects in fertilisers and real estate have since become reference points in their respective sectors, reinforcing the group’s reputation for disciplined capital deployment.
“This year has been one of the best for business in Pakistan, with all sectors performing well,” says Habib. Across the current portfolio, he highlights agriculture, mining, real estate and infrastructure as holding significant opportunity for investors.
The group has also built a defined position as a pioneer in the real estate investment trust market. “In industries and real estate development, we have an established track record of profitable investments and can present attractive opportunities,” says Habib.