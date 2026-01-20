GOLD/FOREX
Ankabut and WeVideo partner to advance video-based learning and digital creativity across the GCC

The agreement enables seamless integration across schools and national learning systems

GN Focus Report
(L-R) Kevin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of WeVideo and Tarek Jundi, Chief Executive Officer of Ankabut shake hands after signing the partnership deal.
Abu Dhabi: Ankabut, the UAE’s advanced technology provider for the education and research community, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with WeVideo, a leading global cloud-based video learning platform, to accelerate digital learning innovation across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Through this agreement, Ankabut will integrate WeVideo into its portfolio of advanced education technology solutions. This will expand access to creative digital tools that support the UAE’s national innovation agenda and knowledge-based economy.

The UAE’s commitment to embedding digital excellence and innovation at the core of its education strategy sets the foundation for this initiative. These strategies are supported by national frameworks such as the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 and policies promoting digital transformation.

With these enhanced capabilities, Ankabut aims to equip universities, K–12 schools, and workforce development organisations with intuitive, powerful tools for interactive content creation, video-based learning, and digital collaboration. This will help educators foster engagement, creativity, and 21st-century skills in alignment with the UAE’s vision for a smarter and more connected education ecosystem.

“Ankabut is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that support the UAE's national strategies for a knowledge-based economy,” said Tarek Jundi, Chief Executive Officer of Ankabut. “Integrating WeVideo into our ecosystem is a strategic step that addresses the growing demand for highly engaging, active learning tools. This agreement strengthens our service offering and ensures our member institutions remain at the forefront of global educational innovation by leveraging the power of video as part of the learning process.”

“Partnering with Ankabut marks a pivotal step in our commitment to global education and expansion into the GCC market,” said Kevin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of WeVideo. “Ankabut’s regional relationships and technological expertise make them the ideal partner to ensure seamless integration of our platform. Together, we will empower thousands of educators and students to tell their stories, demonstrate their learning, and accelerate the region’s shift toward creative and collaborative digital pedagogy.”

The Framework Agreement positions Ankabut as WeVideo’s key go-to-market partner across the GCC, ensuring smooth integration of the platform within educational institutions and national digital learning initiatives.

By combining Ankabut’s regional infrastructure and network expertise with WeVideo’s award-winning platform, the collaboration will enable more dynamic, engaging, and personalised learning experiences across classrooms and campuses in the GCC, which will further reinforce the region’s position as a leader in technology-driven education.

