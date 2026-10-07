Amity University Dubai: Shaping careers with innovation, leadership, and practical skills

“I studied at Amity University, Dubai from 2015 to 2019. During my time at Amity, I had the opportunity to participate in and win several government hackathons.

One of those ideas - a bus-pooling concept - grew into a successful start-up with the support of Amity’s Incubation Centre. The Centre provided a trade licence, office space and mentorship, helping Arcab grow to serve 45+ enterprise clients and 400+ fleet operators, partner with Dubai RTA, and make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021.

I later launched Letsreach, a B2B influencer agency with a reach of 200M+ subscribers. Today, I am back at Amity’s Incubation Centre as a mentor, supporting the next generation of student entrepreneurs.”