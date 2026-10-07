Amity University Dubai: Shaping careers with innovation, leadership, and practical skills

Empowering future leaders with innovation and practical expertise
Essa Abdulla Salman Ali Abdulla Alhehdi, Clinical Psychologist MS Psychology, Graduate of Fall 2025
“Completing my Master’s in Psychology at Amity University, Dubai was one of the best decisions I made for my professional journey. Today, as a Clinical Psychologist, I continue to draw on the knowledge, clinical skills, and research experience I gained through the programme.
The programme strengthened my confidence, enhanced my evidence-based practice, and played an important role in shaping my professional growth in the field of psychological practice.”
Bilal Shabandri Co-founder, Arcab Co-founder & CEO, Letsreach B.Tech Electronics & Telecommunication, 2015–2019
“I studied at Amity University, Dubai from 2015 to 2019. During my time at Amity, I had the opportunity to participate in and win several government hackathons.
One of those ideas - a bus-pooling concept - grew into a successful start-up with the support of Amity’s Incubation Centre. The Centre provided a trade licence, office space and mentorship, helping Arcab grow to serve 45+ enterprise clients and 400+ fleet operators, partner with Dubai RTA, and make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021.
I later launched Letsreach, a B2B influencer agency with a reach of 200M+ subscribers. Today, I am back at Amity’s Incubation Centre as a mentor, supporting the next generation of student entrepreneurs.”
Sultan Alharmoodi 4th Year BS Electrical Engineering
“As I enter my final semester at Amity University, Dubai, I look back on my Electrical Engineering journey with gratitude. Balancing evening classes with a full-time career has been demanding, but the supportive environment and approachable faculty made it possible.
Amity helped me connect classroom theory with real-world practice. What I learned in power systems and electronics has strengthened my work in the field.
The university also gave me opportunities to grow as a leader. Leading the Emirati Leadership Forum was a defining experience.
As graduation approaches, I leave with practical skills, lasting relationships and greater confidence to keep progressing in my career. Amity has been a true partner in my journey.”
The campus offers international-standard sports facilities. They include a competition-sized swimming pool, a football pitch, an athletics track, tennis, padel and basketball courts, and a multi-purpose indoor sports stadium.
A fully equipped gym has cardio and strength-training equipment, and a mirrored studio hosts group fitness classes. Whatever your game, there’s a space for you at Amity University, Dubai.
A campus where students play as hard as they study.