American Hospital Dubai achieves milestone in complex disease treatments

Interventional Radiology team achieves success in complex liver ablation procedure
Dubai: American Hospital Dubai recently performed a successful percutaneous microwave ablation for a liver lesion, further demonstrating its excellence and leading role in treating complex diseases. The middle-aged patient, suffering from colorectal cancer, developed a lesion in his liver in the area medically termed Segment IV, which lies close to the gall bladder.
The highly complex procedure, performed by American Hospital Dubai’s Interventional Radiology team, utilized image-guided techniques to accurately target the tumor while conserving surrounding healthy liver tissue. As a minimally invasive approach, percutaneous microwave ablation employs electromagnetic waves that generate heat to destroy malignant cells whilst avoiding damage to adjacent healthy tissue. The procedure is supported by imaging techniques, such as ultrasound, which assist the surgeon in targeting specific cancer-affected tissues, leading to precise outcomes.
The conventional treatment for such liver lesions, on the other hand, involves an invasive procedure, such as hepatectomy, which entails the surgical removal of the affected liver tissue through an abdominal incision.
The percutaneous microwave ablation procedure exemplifies American Hospital Dubai’s renowned expertise in minimally invasive techniques, providing patients with effective alternatives to major surgery. The patient has recovered well and has resumed normal activities.
American Hospital Dubai Diagnostic Centre continues to provide innovative treatments that improve outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex health conditions through its multidisciplinary approach, advanced interventional oncology methods, and patient-centred care.
The hospital’s doctors are dedicated to supporting patients both physically and emotionally, upholding the hospital’s mission to provide reassurance, compassionate care, and the highest standard of medical expertise at all times.
Dr Aws Alfahad, Diagnostic and Consultant Interventional Radiologist and Chief of the American Hospital Dubai Diagnostic Centre, said, “We are proud of our expertise in advanced, minimally invasive procedures, a domain where American Hospital Dubai has set several milestones in the UAE and the region. Expanding the horizons in complex disease treatments is at the core of our mission and vision, and we will continue to deliver the latest and evidence-based treatments and care for our patients.”