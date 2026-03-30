American Hospital Dubai achieves milestone in complex disease treatments

Dr Aws Alfahad, Diagnostic and Consultant Interventional Radiologist and Chief of the American Hospital Dubai Diagnostic Centre, said, “We are proud of our expertise in advanced, minimally invasive procedures, a domain where American Hospital Dubai has set several milestones in the UAE and the region. Expanding the horizons in complex disease treatments is at the core of our mission and vision, and we will continue to deliver the latest and evidence-based treatments and care for our patients.”