Almarfa International Private School:  A beacon of education in Mirfa

Almarfa International Private School, located in the serene town of Mirfa in the western region of Abu Dhabi, has been a cornerstone of education since its establishment in 2000. With a commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, the school has become a vital part of the community, offering diverse educational programs and extracurricular opportunities.
The school proudly offers two distinct curricula: the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This dual approach allows students to choose a path that best suits their educational needs and future aspirations, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.
At Almarfa International Private School, education extends beyond the classroom. The school provides a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, and cultural programs. With facilities for swimming and martial arts, students are encouraged to explore their interests and develop new skills. The school actively participates in the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship, where it has achieved an impressive ranking of 42nd out of 187 schools, showcasing its dedication to fostering athletic talent.
The school prides itself on its strong bond with the local community. Through partnerships with local clubs and community centers, Almarfa International Private School engages students in various community service initiatives, promoting values of teamwork, responsibility, and social awareness.
Looking ahead, Almarfa International Private School is set to expand its offerings by introducing grades 11 and 12 in the coming academic year. This initiative aims to provide a complete K-12 educational experience in this remote region, ensuring that students have access to quality education throughout their formative years.
Almarfa International Private School is dedicated to the all-round development of its students, focusing on academic achievement, extracurricular engagement, and community involvement.
As it continues to grow and evolve, the school remains committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators in Mirfa and beyond. With its strong foundation and forward-thinking vision, Almarfa International Private School is truly a beacon of education in the region.
By: Fareesa Azeem, Principal Almarfa International Private School Almarfaaint.pvt@gmail.com I 97128836022
