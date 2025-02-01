ACC announces BEYOND Developments as Global Sponsor of DP World Asia Cup 2025

Adil Taqi, Chief Executive Officer of BEYOND Developments, said: “For BEYOND, the DP World Asia Cup is more than a sporting tournament, it is a cultural phenomenon with vast followings across Asia and beyond. Cricket’s values, resilience, precision, teamwork and passion, mirror our ethos as creators of places with identity, purpose and soul. As a pioneering brand born in Dubai, we are especially proud to support an edition hosted here in the United Arab Emirates, a nation that consistently provides a world-class stage for sport and innovation. BEYOND is committed to creating destinations that inspire, connect and elevate everyday living, and supporting the Asia Cup reflects that commitment.”