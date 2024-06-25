Ever feel like you crawled out of the wrong side of the bed after a night of restless sleep? You know the drill: Bleary eyes, a head full of cobwebs, and a mood that could curdle milk. The culprit? You probably returned from work, crawled under the blankets, and started scrolling on social media or decided to go on a Netflix binge, with your brain on autopilot.

Sigh, sleep deprivation isn’t a joy, not for you, and definitely not for those around you.

However, these cranky mornings are just the tip of the iceberg. Chronic sleeplessness and dysfunctional sleep patterns start wreaking havoc with your body and mind, impacting both your physical and mental health. Anxiety begins to feel like a permanent houseguest, if you don’t get your sleep patterns right.

So, ditch the endless cups of coffee and prioritise some quality shut-eye. Your future self – one with a clear head, a sunny disposition, and the ability to remember basic things – will thank you for it.

Getting a good night’s rest is not rocket science: Sleep specialists and bedtime routine enthusiasts have provided some expert advice on how to get uninterrupted, quality rest.

Why we keep missing the window of time to sleep better

Does it sometimes feel like your brain has morphed into a web browser, with a million tabs open and none of them closing? You’re stressed about several things. The work deadlines are looming like storm clouds. You had a fight with a colleague that you like. You had a fight with a colleague that you didn’t like. Next thing you know, you're down the rabbit hole of overthinking, replaying every awkward moment, and sleep becomes a distant dream.

Priyanka Sainani, a Dubai-based physician and Mohammed Nami, Assistant Professor, Cognitive Neuropsychology at the Department of Social Sciences, Canadian Uniersity, Dubai, explain that high levels of stress have a profound impact on the body. The cortisol, or stress hormone, doesn’t allow us to relax. They’re tired, and long story short, they are unable to concentrate and focus. The anxiety escalates. "The feelings of anxiety and unreasonable contemplating can keep us awake," explains Nami. "Our minds are too occupied, when we want to have shuteye." We're so thoroughly preoccupied about the tasks that we want to finish, which keeps us from getting the rest that we need, he says. He suggests another reason why you stay awake: You could be eating large meals or taking caffeine near bedtime that disrupts your rest.

The cortisol, or stress hormone, doesn’t allow us to relax. People find it difficult to switch off, and they will use the ‘extra time’ to get pending work done.... - Priyanka Sainani, physician, Dubai

The ripple effect

To cope with stress, people might turn to unhealthy habits, including refined carbohydrates and sugar. The body is alert and stimulated. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The stress seeps into the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, according to the medical site National Sleep Foundation. During this deep sleep, we have dreams. However, if our mind is swirling with anxious thoughts, we might have nightmares. As a result, people fear falling asleep, and develop insomnia. It becomes a vicious cycle, as sleep deprivation heightens anxiety further and more sleeplessness.

To cope with stress, people might turn to unhealthy habits, including refined carbs and sugar. The body is alert and stimulated, explains Sainani. The sugar levels fluctuate, affecting the quality of sleep.

Moreover, this lack of sleep can have more serious cognitive repercussions, too. "When we do not get enough sleep, our brain is unable to consolidate the memories of the day properly," explains Nami. "This impairs our ability to make decisions and concentrate, solve problems and make appropriate judgments. This poses a risk when operating vehicles or machinery, as our reaction times are slowed down," he says.

It can also culminate in serious sleep disorders too, as Upasana Gala, a Neuroscience PhD holder and founder of mental wellbeing centre Evolve Brain Training in Dubai, had earlier told Gulf News. The continuous lack of sleep can even lead to Alzheimer's disease, a brain disorder that gradually destroys memory. As she had said, the brain flushes out toxins when we’re asleep. Any toxin build-up can lead to serious disorders.

So, if you really want to fix your sleeping habits, here’s how to go about it. For starters as Gala had explained, “The best time to go to bed is between 8 to 12pm; beyond midnight we go into the REM (rapid eye movement) stage, so it’s not a good time.”

Build a routine

Avoid afternoon siestas - keep your naps short, else it disrupts your night-time sleep. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Our body thrives on routine. When it comes to sleep, consistency is key to creating healthy sleep hygiene, as Nami suggests.

“By aiming for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night and going to bed around the same time, you're sending clear signals to your internal clock,” explains Neil Collins, a Dubai-based sleep specialist. “This consistency helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, making it easier to drift off when it's bedtime and wake up feeling refreshed,” he says. These routines allow the brain to differentiate between day and night, and work to rid your body of stress.

Self-care routines before bed

Don’t hesitate to pamper yourself. A night-time routine? A walk, or a brief yoga session? Go for it.

Arundhati Pathak, a Dubai-based marketing professional enjoys a 30-minute walk around her neighbourhood, before sleeping. “During this time, I don’t respond to any messages. It’s just me and music,” she explains.

It’s healing and relaxing. After this walk, she goes for a hot shower, and heads straight to bed. “I keep my phone on silent. Earlier, I would keep it on loud, afraid that I miss some important message or call, or something. It made me so anxious,” she says.

These consistent routines also send a message to brain: It’s time to wind down. It’s time to sleep, according to Collins. Many of these routines are personalised; it’s about whatever works for you. While Pathak enjoys her walk, Bethany Greene, a Dubai-based British expat, unwinds with a cooling face mask and a night-time routine. These few minutes of a skincare ritual, accompanied by the smell of peppermint, are enough to tell her brain that it’s time to sleep.

Make your room a comfortable, tech-free zone

So, before going to sleep, make sure that all phones, tablets and laptops are put away. Image Credit: Shutterstock

We all know the struggle: It's bedtime, but your phone screen beckons like a siren song. However, this blue light affects your internal clock or circadian rhythm.

So, before going to sleep, make sure that all phones, tablets and laptops are put away, advises Collins. The continued exposure to this blue light affects the circadian rhythm, elevating the body temperature and heart-rate. It suppresses the release of melatonin, a hormone that induces drowsiness. So, strive to turn off the sources of blue light as night approaches and make it a routine.

Moreover, keep your laptop and tablets away. Pick up a boring paperback, if you must. Your body associates the bed with rest and comfort. By eating food, watching films on your laptop, and using your phone, you are disrupting that association and stimulating your mind instead of relaxing it. This affects your sleep hygiene, advises Sainani.

Switch off the lights. Make sure the room is completely dark, neither too cold nor warm. "The ideal resting environment is one that is cool, quiet, and dull," Nami summarises.

Don’t sleep on a full stomach

Skip the sugar and caffeine before dinner, advises Collins. Don’t have dinner just before you sleep; aim for two hours before.

Get enough morning sunshine

A low-effort hack to quality sleeping? Yes, please. As Gala had said: “During the day, the more you expose yourself to sunlight, the faster you will sleep at night.” Morning sunlight is a surefire way of letting your internal clock know that it is day and that you will need melatonin later at night.