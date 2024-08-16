Who would have thought that a children's tale about a girl breaking into a bear’s house held the key to a good night's sleep? Goldilocks, the ultimate pillow connoisseur, stumbled upon a truth we often overlook: The perfect pillow is a matter of Goldilocks proportions – not too hard, not too soft, but just right.

A wrong pillow can be quite the sleep saboteur. Take Shriya Vishwanathan from Abu Dhabi, for example. As she says, she has learned the hard way to steer clear of soft, plush pillows. One night of sinking into a cloud-like cushion often leads to a day of throbbing migraines. On the flip side, her husband prefers to sleep pillow-free after a stiff neck episode caused by an overly firm option.

It's clear that finding the perfect pillow is a delicate balancing act. Explaining how something as basic as a pillow can cause severe problems, Neeta Jhaveri, a health coach based at Dubai’s Wellth, a wellness clinic, explains that the wrong choice of a pillow results in physical discomfort in the neck and the back regions. It disrupts spinal alignment and causes pressure points. “This uneasiness often leads to a rather poor quality of sleep, characterised by frequent awakenings and restlessness.” You find it difficult staying asleep.

The right pillows help to keep our head, neck and spine in the correct curvature and alignment, avoiding undue strain to the ligaments, muscles discs and vertebra. A good pillow can relieve the pressure points especially for people who have shoulder pain or arthritis... - Anoop Narendran, Specialist Neurosurgeon, Medcare Hospital Sharjah and Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais

Elaborating further, Anoop Narendran, Specialist Neurosurgeon, Medcare Hospital Sharjah says, if your neck is bent in any way for a prolonged period of time, it can cause severe pain. A pillow that’s too lofty or too flat forces your neck into uncomfortable contortions, often leading to stiffness and soreness. This misalignment doesn't just affect your neck; it can also aggravate existing back problems. To make matters worse, your shoulders bear the brunt of the pressure, causing discomfort and sleepless nights. “An ideal pillow should support the head, neck, and up to the middle part of the shoulder blades,” he explains.

The perils of an improper pillow: Height and firmness

The prolonged use of an unsuitable pillow can contribute to poor posture as the body attempts to compensate for misalignment during sleep. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Choosing pillow isn’t such a cakewalk, as one might believe. As Jhaveri explains, a pillow that is either too high or excessively firm can have detrimental effects on your sleep quality and overall well-being. When your pillow elevates your head and neck to an unnatural angle, it disrupts the spine's natural alignment. This misalignment puts undue stress on the delicate structures of your neck and shoulders.

There are many consequences of this improper support. For starters, acute discomfort. In all probability, you will experience immediate pain and stiffness in your neck and shoulders. Moreover, being plagued by persistent pain will affect your daily functioning as Jhaveri adds. You will find it difficult to focus at work, owing to the constant flux of headaches and possible migraines. Worse, the continuous use of such a pillow can also lead to a poor posture, as your body compensates for the misalignment during sleep.

A pillow that’s too high or too firm can push your head and neck forward, disrupting your spine’s natural alignment. You will experience immediate pain and stiffness in your neck and shoulders.... - Neeta Jhaveri, health coach, Wellth

A pillow that's too flat or squishy can be just as bad as one that's too high or firm. “A pillow that’s too low or too soft, might not provide adequate support, causing your head to sink too deeply or not enough,” adds Jhaveri. Once again, your head bends at an awkward angle and can even exacerbate issues such as acid reflux, if the pillow doesn’t elevate your head enough. When your upper body is flat, stomach acid is more likely to creep up into your esophagus, causing heartburn and discomfort.

Soft and high pillows can also have rather severe consequences for those suffering from sleep apnea, a condition where a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, as Jhaveri explains. If the pillow’s too soft or high, it can cause your head to tilt forward, which narrows your airway and worsen sleep apnea symptoms. Moreover, restless sleep caused by a badly aligned pillow can derail sleep apnea treatment and increase daytime fatigue.

The overly worn out pillows

Your pillow does need occasional refreshing. Pillows that have seen better days — flat, lumpy, or just plain old — can wreak havoc on your sleep. As Jhaveri and Asha Khanna, an Abu Dhabi-based neurologist explains, worn-out pillows lose their ability to provide the necessary support for your head and neck. This lack of support can lead to poor spinal alignment, causing your body to work overtime to compensate. Moreover, pillows that lack proper contour or are irregularly shaped might not support the natural curve of your neck and head. As a result, you might experience pressure points, discomfort, and frequent awakenings throughout the night. Imagine trying to rest your head on a deflated beach ball. Not quite restful.

On the other hand, assess the pillows for their material as well, explain the experts. For instance, pillows that are made from synthetic materials trap heat or feel too cold, which also results in a restless night. A pillow that does not manage temperature well, can exacerbate allergies and sensitivities.

The right pillow for different kinds of sleepers

Investing in the right pillow is like pressing the reset button on your well-being. A pillow that supports your neck and head properly, keeps your spine aligned. This reduces the strain on your neck and back, preventing more pain. It also helps distribute pressure evenly across your head, neck and shoulders, improving overall comfort.

Side sleepers:

Side sleepers need specialised support to preserve spinal alignment. A pillow that adequately fills the gap between the head and shoulder is essential. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As Khanna explains, side sleepers require specific support to maintain the right spinal alignment. They would require a pillow that adequately fills the space between the head and shoulder. As a result, the strain on the neck is reduced, and ensures proper body posture throughout the night. “A thicker pillow with a medium firmness level typically provides the necessary support for most side sleepers,” she says.

For those who sleep on their back

Back sleepers require a pillow that offers both support and balance. Optimal alignment necessitates a pillow that preserves the spine's natural curvature without excessive elevation. Image Credit: Shutterstock

For those who sleep on their back, you need a pillow that balances and supports you. You need to maintain the spine’s natural curve without creating unnecessary elevation. If your pillow is too high, it can force your head forward, straining your neck muscles.

Khanna adds, “A thinner pillow, with a medium firmness, is often the sweet spot. It provides gentle support for your head, allowing your neck to relax in its natural position.” Imagine your pillow as a gentle cradle for your head, ensuring that it isn’t floating or sinking.

For those who suffer from sleep apnea Those who suffer from sleep apnea, can find relief through careful pillow selection. According to the US-based Sleep Foundation, there are three primary types that are recommended:

Wedge pillows: Designed with an incline to elevate your upper body, wedge pillows can help keep your airways open, reducing snoring and potentially easing sleep apnea symptoms. They're particularly beneficial for back sleepers.

The stomach sleepers

Sleeping on your stomach isn’t the ideal sleep position for spinal alignment, but we get it – sometimes old habits die hard. If you're a dedicated stomach sleeper, you'll want a pillow that's as flat as possible. You need to avoid bending your neck as much as possible. Ideally, stomach sleepers might consider using a very thin pillow or even no pillow at all. But if you must have a pillow, look for something super flat and soft. Remember, the less your head is elevated, the better for your neck.

Khanna warns, it's important to note that sleeping on your stomach can lead to neck pain and other discomfort. If you can, consider making the switch to a side or back sleeping position for better overall sleep health.

Tips for choosing the right pillow:

First, identify your sleeping position

Side sleepers: Opt for a thicker, medium-firm pillow to support your head and neck, maintaining spinal alignment.

Back sleepers: A thinner, medium-firm pillow is ideal to support the natural curve of your neck without excessive elevation.

Stomach sleepers: While not recommended, if you must sleep on your stomach, use a very thin pillow or none at all to minimise neck strain.

Consider the pillow materials

Memory foam: This contours to your body shape, providing strong support and pressure relief.

Latex: Offers good support, breathability, and durability.

Down: Luxurious and soft, but may not provide enough support for everyone.

Buckwheat: Conforms to your body, offers good ventilation, and is hypoallergenic.

Here are other important factors to consider:

Pillow loft: The height of the pillow should support your head and neck without creating strain.

Pillow firmness: Choose a firmness level that provides adequate support without being too hard or too soft.

Allergies: If you have allergies, consider hypoallergenic materials like latex or buckwheat.

Body temperature: Opt for breathable materials like latex or buckwheat.