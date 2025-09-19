Vantara: India's sanctuary for a wounded planet

A pioneering wildlife haven uniting compassion & science, setting global rescue standards
When Anant Ambani, son of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani, envisioned Vantara, his dream was never to create just another wildlife rescue centre. He wanted to build a place that redefines humanity’s relationship with nature, a sanctuary where compassion meets science and where saving an animal also means healing the planet.
“I see God in animals,” he says, a belief that drives the philosophy of this massive project. Every rescued being is treated with dignity, care, and the chance to recover, symbolising a new way forward for coexistence between humans and wildlife.
Launched on February 26, 2024, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 to mark World Wildlife Day, Vantara is one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation projects. Spread across 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the initiative is supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. In a short span, it has become a global model for holistic animal care and biodiversity protection.
Vantara’s mission is deeply rooted in the Indian principles of seva (selfless service), dharma (duty), and karma (right action). Its goal is to reframe humanity’s interaction with wildlife, moving beyond rescue to a model of harmony, respect, and ecological renewal.
Prime Minister Modi called Vantara “a shining example of India’s traditional ethos” and “a vibrant reflection of our centuries-old commitment to protecting those we share our planet with.” For Anant, this is not simply a project but a lifelong commitment to safeguarding the planet’s most vulnerable species and inspiring generations to come.
Vantara is unmatched in scale. It is home to over 25,000 rescued animals representing 2,000 species, making it the largest wildlife rescue operation in the world.
The facility includes 22 multi-specialty hospitals and 17 clinics, as well as Asia’s first wildlife hospital with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies — CT scans, MRIs, ultrasound, chemotherapy, laser therapy, and robotic laser surgeries. Specialised ICUs for reptiles, primates, and elephants ensure that every species gets highly customised care.
The Leopard Rescue Centre, the largest of its kind, is home to more than 300 leopards, while the Elephant Care Centre provides refuge for over 250 elephants and houses the world’s biggest elephant hospital.
Supporting this massive endeavour are more than 3,800 trained professionals, including veterinarians, para-vets, caretakers, lab technicians, and fire safety teams, all working 24/7. Over 75 custom-designed ambulances, the largest such fleet globally, are deployed for swift rescues, making the difference between life and death in critical situations.
At Vantara, healing does not stop with medical treatment. The focus is on restoring natural instincts, confidence, and dignity. Animals benefit from innovative enrichment activities such as puzzle feeders, sensory trails, and olfactory challenges, all designed to keep them mentally stimulated and physically fit. Habitats are carefully upgraded to mimic natural ecosystems, encouraging animals to express their innate behaviours.
This emphasis on emotional and psychological recovery is what sets Vantara apart, creating a global model for holistic animal welfare.
Vantara’s vision extends far beyond the fences of the sanctuary. Its conservation breeding centre, the largest in the world, focuses on more than 120 threatened species, including the cheetah, slender loris, vulture, and Great Indian Bustard.
53 spotted deer successfully rewilded into Gujarat’s Barda Wildlife Sanctuary and Banni Grassland in partnership with the Gujarat Forest Department.
41 Spix’s Macaws reintroduced into the wilds of Brazil in collaboration with Germany’s ACTP, a major breakthrough in avian conservation.
These successes are part of a long-term mission to return animals to their natural habitats wherever possible, giving them a second chance at life in the wild.
Vantara is also a centre of scientific excellence. Its Central Research Laboratory and 11 satellite labs process over 2,000 samples daily, covering parasitology, pathology, microbiology, toxicology, and molecular biology. Cutting-edge bio-banking and next-generation sequencing are used to monitor genetic diversity, track diseases, and inform conservation breeding programmes.
Collaboration is key. Vantara works with IUCN, WWF, and wildlife authorities in Zimbabwe, Congo, and the US. Its ANTZ app has created a global network for coordination and tracking, helping rescue animals from over 50 countries and 25 Indian states.
Vantara is also committed to people. More than 50 veterinarians from across India have been trained in conservation medicine, gaining expertise in emergency response, anaesthesia, nutrition, reproductive care, and disease surveillance.
Leadership training has been extended to MBA students from 45 colleges, exposing them to the complexities of wildlife management and conservation decision-making.
India’s largest organic farm dedicated to animal nutrition, spread over hundreds of acres, supplies fresh fodder, fruits, and vegetables to Vantara’s residents while providing livelihoods to more than 1,000 farmers. The sanctuary also houses a 200-member disaster management force that has already saved over one million lives during floods, landslides, and cyclones.
In less than a year, Vantara has evolved from an inspired idea into a thriving sanctuary that represents hope, action, and change. Anant Ambani sums up the project’s spirit when he says, “At Vantara we are not just saving animals, we are healing ecosystems, restoring balance, and redefining co-existence for our future generations.”
With its blend of compassion, technology, and global collaboration, Vantara is setting a new standard for how we protect and coexist with the natural world, a powerful reminder that to heal the planet, we must begin with those we share it with.
