Vantara: India's sanctuary for a wounded planet

Launched on February 26, 2024, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 to mark World Wildlife Day, Vantara is one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation projects. Spread across 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the initiative is supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. In a short span, it has become a global model for holistic animal care and biodiversity protection.