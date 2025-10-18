The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Celebrate Diwali with shopping, gold, and festivities
Dubai’s Diwali season brings irresistible deals, glittering gold offers, and mega prizes across the city. From jewellery to fashion, perfumes to home décor, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75% at top brands and malls. At BurJuman Mall’s Sparkling Diwali, festive décor, live music, dance performances, and kids’ workshops set the mood, while shoppers spending Dh250 or more can win a SOUEAST S06 car until October 22.
Gold lovers can join the Shine with Prosperity campaign by Dubai Jewellery Group until October 26, with Dh150,000 worth of vouchers up for grabs, plus free gold coins and discounts of up to 70%. Additional draws include Shop, Scan, and Win Gold at the Dubai Gold District and Shop Textiles, Spark Rewards for cash prizes. With exclusive deals at brands like Damas, Steve Madden, and Michael Kors, Diwali shopping in Dubai shines brighter than ever.
When: Until October 28, 2025
Where: Malls and gold outlets across Dubai
Contact: VisitDubai.com
Celebrate Diwali at Dubai’s Waterfront Market with colour, flavour and family fun. The Market has unveiled Dubai’s largest Rangoli of Spices — a six-metre artwork made from over 60 kilograms of turmeric, chilli, coriander, cloves and other aromatic ingredients. Running until October 26, it’s a fragrant, visual feast that captures the spirit of light and community.
Shoppers can also explore festive favourites across the market — from nuts, dried fruits and saffron for traditional sweets to seasonal produce like drumsticks, okra and custard apples. Kids can join in with the Foodie Explorer Passport and Little Rollers trolleys, making the visit a family adventure. With its vibrant mix of food, culture and celebration, the Waterfront Market is the perfect place to mark the season.
When: Until October 26, 2025
Where: Waterfront Market, Deira, Dubai
Contact: www.waterfrontmarket.ae | @wfm.uae
Dubai lights up this month with Noor – Festival of Lights, turning Souk Al Seef into a buzzing hub of concerts, comedy, and culture from October 17–19. Expect dazzling Diwali décor, fireworks, grand processions, live music, and hands-on workshops in a celebration that blends art, tradition, and entertainment. The excitement continues citywide: music maestro Ilaiyaraja performs at Dubai Opera on October 18, while Andrea Jeremiah Live ft. The Jeremiah Project brings high-energy hits to Etisalat Academy the same evening.
Comedy lovers can catch Russell Peters’ new world tour at Coca-Cola Arena on October 25, or enjoy Sugar Sammy’s English shows at Zabeel Theatre on October 18–19, and Praveen Kumar’s Tamil comedy at Live@Play, Al Quoz on October 25. For families, Lights & Legends – The Stories of Diwali at Dubai Festival Plaza on October 25–26 offers music, poetry, bhangra dance performances and storytelling magic.
When: October 17–26, 2025
Where: Various venues across Dubai
Contact: VisitDubai.com
Dubai’s Shop, Scan & Strike Gold campaign turns festive shopping into a golden opportunity. From October 13 to 26, shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at any of seven participating malls — including Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, and Silicon Central — can enter a digital raffle to win a share of Dh100,000 in gold.
Twenty lucky winners will each take home Dh5,000 worth of gold, with the draw taking place on October 27. Beyond prizes, the malls will come alive with Diwali-inspired décor, illuminated displays, rangoli competitions, and cultural showcases celebrating prosperity and togetherness.
The campaign, organised by BUZ Management and Marketing, continues Dubai’s tradition of blending retail with celebration, making every shopping trip a chance to win and every visit a festive experience.
When: Until October 26, 2025
Where: Participating malls across Dubai
Contact: www.shopandwinrewards.com | @shopandwinrewards
Indulge in the spirit of Diwali with a vibrant Afternoon Tea at Al Meylas, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. This elegant experience blends bold Indian flavours with signature Four Seasons sophistication. Savour inventive bites like pani puri shots with plum juice, spiced paneer rolls, Bombay pav sandwiches, and chicken tikka spring rolls.
The spread continues with handcrafted mithai and desserts — from gulab jamun cheesecake and gujiya to velvety coconut rice pudding — all paired with aromatic teas in a luxe lounge setting. Perfect for sharing or solo indulgence, this special menu offers a colourful twist on tradition, served with signature warmth and style.
When: October 20–27, 2025
Where: Al Meylas, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
Contact: +971 2 333 2222 | fourseasons.com/abudhabi
