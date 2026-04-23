Technogym presents Unica Mente: The exhibition celebrating 40 years of Unica

The timeless design icon that defined the home wellness category
During Salone del Mobile, Technogym presents UNICA MENTE, a video-art installation celebrating the 40th anniversary of UNICA, the home gym occupying just one and a half square meters that has become a true design icon.
Designed in 1986 by Nerio Alessandri, Founder of Technogym, Unica revolutionised the world of physical exercise, establishing itself as the first luxury product for home wellness and a fully-fledged piece of design furniture.
Over the years, Unica has entered the most beautiful homes around the world and has become the reference product for celebrities and top athletes alike.
“When I imagined and designed Unica 40 years ago, in the garage at home, the idea of wellness as we understand it today was still a long way off. My dream was not just to create a beautiful piece of equipment, but to trigger a true cultural revolution driven by design, capable of making physical exercise attractive and desirable," said Nerio Alessandri, President and Founder of Technogym.
"Unica defined a new product category for the home: home wellness. Today, 40 years later, Unica is no longer just a product – its timeless design has made it an icon that is part of our collective imagination. In 40 years’ time, it will still be true to itself, able to convey the same message thanks to the consistency of its design and its social meaning,” he added.
Curated by Felice Limosani, UNICA MENTE celebrates 40 years of Unica through images and video content featuring 40 personalities who have experienced and shared the history of Unica.
They are not simple “testimonials”, but travel companions in a journey that expands from personal wellbeing into a social message, encouraging more people to embrace regular physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.
Each of the 40 individuals involved selected a school or charitable organization to which Technogym will donate a UNICA. A philanthropic project designed to leave a meaningful legacy for future generations.