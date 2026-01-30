Superheroes initiative revolutionises fitness with an inclusive parkour program

The initiative is proudly endorsed by Dr Sweta Adatia, leading Neurologist at Gargash Hospital; Dr Aman Sohal and Dr Reet Mann Sohal, COO of the Neuropedia Group; and philanthropist Dr S P Singh Oberoi, popularly known as Saviour Singh and strongly encouraged by Dr Pashu Bhattacharya a committed advocate for inclusion. The Superheroes Initiative operates from Gems Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba 3, Dubai, UAE, and welcomes students of determination from across schools and communities.