Superheroes initiative revolutionises fitness with an inclusive parkour program

The Superheroes Initiative places inclusion at the centre of physical development
The Superheroes Initiative by Sona Papers is a pioneering parkour-inspired fitness programme launched in partnership with Gems Modern Academy, reimagining inclusive physical education by empowering students of determination through joyful, purposeful movement and play. “Hanging, swinging, and movement-based activities aren’t just fun; they’re powerful,” share the programme coaches. “It supports emotional regulation, improves focus, builds strength, and helps children manage behaviour in positive ways.”
The Superheroes Initiative also creates a safe and empowering environment where students of determination are recognised for their abilities and supported to flourish. Through guided movement and play, children develop physical strength, coordination, reflexes, and balance, while also building confidence, friendships, and a genuine sense of belonging.
A cornerstone of the initiative is the generous support of Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO, Gems Modern Academy and Senior Vice President of Gems Education, who provided space at Gems Modern Academy and championed the programme’s inclusive vision.
The initiative is led by Sanjay Suneja, Vikrant Chhabra and Rupa Chhabra of the Sona Group. The purpose-built facility welcomes children from all schools and communities and features parkour-based movement across varied surfaces, including swings, trampolines, ropes, obstacle courses, and specialised equipment. Each session is thoughtfully personalised to support agility, balance, spatial awareness, coordination, sensory integration, and emotional regulation in a playful and engaging way.
The initiative is proudly endorsed by Dr Sweta Adatia, leading Neurologist at Gargash Hospital; Dr Aman Sohal and Dr Reet Mann Sohal, COO of the Neuropedia Group; and philanthropist Dr S P Singh Oberoi, popularly known as Saviour Singh and strongly encouraged by Dr Pashu Bhattacharya a committed advocate for inclusion. The Superheroes Initiative operates from Gems Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba 3, Dubai, UAE, and welcomes students of determination from across schools and communities.
For more information, contact 054 451 9984 or 056 505 8587; Instagram: @superheroesfitness
