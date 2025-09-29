At the Cannes summit, the “Fame King” called fame a key driver of success today
Sheeraz Hasan, widely known as the “Fame King,” took center stage at the 27th Global Family Office Investment Summit (GFOIS) in Cannes, setting the tone for what influence means in the age of technology.
Hosted by Anthony Ritossa, CEO and Founder of GFOIS, the summit drew an audience of billionaires and international business leaders who were captivated by Hasan’s message on the importance of fame as an asset. Hasan stressed that no business can achieve lasting impact without understanding the mechanics of fame, and his remarks quickly became a defining theme of the event.
He highlighted how a person’s online presence, whether on Google or when searched on ChatGPT, can shape their ultimate destiny. “Focusing on one’s own identity is the single biggest gift an individual can give themselves,” he said. Hasan drew on his track record of working with major Hollywood names including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Logan Paul and Jake Paul, as well as Fortune 100 companies he has helped elevate to iconic status.
His words resonated with the crowd, who were seen taking notes as he repeatedly underlined that a strong public profile is a non-negotiable pillar of success. The session also featured a fireside chat with Shytoshi Kusama, creator of the multibillion-dollar crypto company Shiba Inu, adding to the high-energy atmosphere of the 27th GFOIS.
Hasan also introduced Hollywood.AI and Bollywood.AI as two of the largest AI brands aimed at disrupting the entertainment industry. He said that fame combined with artificial intelligence can turn unknown individuals and families into billion-dollar empires. The announcement drew enthusiastic applause as delegates absorbed the scale of his vision.
As the summit wrapped up, Hasan left participants with a lasting message: fame has the power to multiply earning opportunities and sustain relevance, and it takes only 15 seconds to establish a legacy that can last a lifetime.
