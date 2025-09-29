Sheeraz Hasan champions power of fame at Global Family Office Summit

He highlighted how a person’s online presence, whether on Google or when searched on ChatGPT, can shape their ultimate destiny. “Focusing on one’s own identity is the single biggest gift an individual can give themselves,” he said. Hasan drew on his track record of working with major Hollywood names including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Logan Paul and Jake Paul, as well as Fortune 100 companies he has helped elevate to iconic status.