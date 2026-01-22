Sentiments Flowers marks nearly 30 Years of crafting UAE's premium gifting culture

What distinguishes the brand is not aggressive visibility, but consistency
Dubai: In a region where brands come and go, longevity is a mark of credibility. Since 1997, Sentiments Flowers has played a quiet yet influential role in shaping how people across the UAE celebrate life’s most meaningful moments through flowers and curated gifts.
Established at a time when the gifting industry was still largely traditional, the brand has witnessed—and adapted to—nearly three decades of change in customer expectations, design sensibilities, and retail experiences. Its journey reflects a balance between heritage craftsmanship and a modern approach to convenience, presentation, and reliability.
At its core, the brand has always focused on emotional relevance. Flowers are not treated as commodities, but as symbols—of love, appreciation, celebration, and remembrance. This philosophy is reflected in its carefully crafted arrangements, premium flower selection, and attention to detail that ensures consistency across personal and corporate gifting alike.
Over the years, the brand has expanded beyond classic floral bouquets to offer a wider gifting portfolio that caters to birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, festive occasions, and professional milestones. Corporate clients, in particular, have relied on its ability to deliver refined arrangements that align with formal settings while still carrying a personal touch.
As consumer behavior shifted toward digital-first experiences, the brand embraced e-commerce to better serve customers across the UAE. Its online platform allows for easy browsing, customisation, and scheduled deliveries, making thoughtful gifting accessible even in time-sensitive situations. Same-day delivery options have further strengthened its relevance in a fast-paced market.
What distinguishes the brand is not aggressive visibility, but consistency. Remaining operational and trusted since 1997 in a competitive retail environment speaks to disciplined operations, customer loyalty, and an understanding of evolving tastes without abandoning foundational values.
Today, as the UAE’s gifting market continues to mature, the brand remains focused on refinement rather than reinvention—enhancing quality, design, and service while staying true to its original purpose. With decades of experience behind it, the brand continues to serve as a familiar name for customers seeking dependable, premium gifting solutions rooted in authenticity.
More information is available at https://sentiments.ae
