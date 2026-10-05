Sacheerome takes India's fragrance story to Dubai as Gulf market gains momentum

Indian spice profiles redefine Gulf perfumery as Sacheerome enters Dubai market
Dubai: India’s fragrance and flavour industry is looking to the Gulf as demand for premium, contemporary and niche fragrances expands across the region. NSE-listed Sacheerome, which has a portfolio of 10,000+ products and a presence across 30+ countries, is taking its Indian ingredient expertise to Beautyworld Dubai 2026 this week.
The company will showcase new fragrance concepts featuring spicy and aromatic profiles inspired by Indian ingredients, including saffron, pepper, cardamom, cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek, star anise, clove and cinnamon.
The move comes as the Middle East and Africa perfume market is projected to reach $8.39 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research, creating opportunities for fragrance manufacturers looking to expand in the region.
Dubai's fragrance market has traditionally been associated with rich profiles such as oud, amber and musk. At the same time, regional perfume houses, global brands and niche players are introducing newer compositions for changing consumer preferences.
Sacheerome sees an opportunity at this intersection: taking ingredients deeply familiar across India and the Gulf and developing them into contemporary fragrance compositions.
“Dubai has become an important market for Sacheerome, giving us an opportunity to take our fragrance expertise and Indian ingredient heritage to customers across the Gulf,” says Manoj Arora, Managing Director and Chief Perfumer, Sacheerome. “We are committed to developing fragrances that respond to evolving consumer preferences and bring new expressions of Indian ingredients to the market.”
Sacheerome's proposition also rests on its ability to combine natural ingredient profiles with fragrance chemistry.
“Science gives us an additional layer of control and edge over others,” says Dhruv Arora, Director, Sacheerome. “With these captive molecules, we enhance performance, ensure consistency and deliver unique, cost-effective fragrances without limiting creative expression.”
The company says its molecule-development capabilities allow it to maintain the desired profile of spices and natural ingredients while improving performance and consistency.
The company's presence at Beautyworld comes as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a regional commercial and business hub. Dubai's GDP reached Dh232 billion in Q1 2026, growing 2.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the Dubai Department of Finance.
For Sacheerome, the opportunity extends beyond the UAE to customers and partners across the wider Gulf, West Asia and international fragrance markets.
“Dubai’s continued economic momentum, regional connectivity and strong infrastructure make it an important growth hub for businesses across West Asia,” says Arora. “Its ability to sustain growth and attract global business reinforces its position as a resilient and increasingly influential market.”
Sacheerome will exhibit at Beautyworld Dubai from October 6–8 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth Z1-F26.