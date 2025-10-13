Radiant skin becomes the new wedding must-have for couples

Aesthetician Vasilisa Charitidi reveals the real timeline to achieve wedding-day radiance
Nothing ruins a couture gown like dull, lifeless skin. Brides, and now, more grooms than ever, know that radiance is the new status symbol, and they’re booking treatments with the same urgency they reserve for fittings and venue tours.
“Brides, and increasingly grooms, are prioritising skin prep just as much as styling,” says Vasilisa Charitidi (pictured), holistic aesthetician and co-founder of The Skin Fuel. In her Dubai practice, she sees a surge in demand for skin boosters such as Profhilo, polynucleotides and exosomes, along with laser toning and collagen-stimulating facials. These treatments can create a naturally healthy canvas that radiates in photos and in person, she explains. But she cautions there’s no universal recipe. “Every client receives an in-depth consultation. Some want to focus on pigmentation, others on hydration or fine lines. The timeline and treatments are always customised, never copy-paste.”
Wedding weeks are frantic, so couples crave quick wins without downtime. Charitidi designs “week-of” solutions using oxygen facials, hydrafacials with boosters, and gentle laser facials. “They hydrate, refine pores, and smooth texture with minimal to no downtime,” she says. LED light therapy and cryotherapy facials also top her list. “They calm redness, tighten skin, and give a fresh, camera-ready finish in just one session.”
But the deeper work begins months ahead. Hydrafacials infuse antioxidants, peptides and low concentration acids to rebuild natural skin barriers. Fractional laser resurfacing stimulates new collagen, improving scars and pigmentation.
Boosters flood the dermis with hydration for elasticity and resilience. Done right, you end up looking radiant on D-Day with skin that continues to improve afterwards.
She applies the same rigor to trending ‘tweakments’. Botox, fillers or contouring are only safe with foresight. “I recommend planning these at least three to six months before the wedding. This gives time for results to settle naturally and for any touch-ups if needed.” She believes these decisions should highlight individuality rather than trends. “Think about how the procedure fits into the bigger picture of confidence and balance.”
Grooms are also upping their game. “While many still keep it simple with deep-cleansing facials and hydrafacials, more are turning to laser hair removal, skin tightening, and under-eye brightening treatments,” she says. The aim is polish without the “done” look. “They want to look refreshed and confident.”
To simplify the process, Charitidi offers couples a practical timeline:
Six months out: Consultation plus lasers or medical facials for pigmentation, scars, or texture.
Three months out: Skin boosters, light peels, or PRP for hydration and glow.
One month out: Maintenance treatments like hydrafacials, LED, or tightening facials. No new injectables.
One week out: Calming hydrafacial or cryo/oxygen facial for a final boost.
48 hours before: Rest, hydration, and a soothing mask. No experiments.
“Still, I remind every couple: this checklist is adapted to each person. What works for one might not suit another,” she says. Her signature touch extends beyond the clinic. “Skincare and treatments only amplify when supported by a healthy lifestyle.” She advises couples to prioritise sleep, nutrition, and water intake. She also encourages practices like breathwork and meditation. “These regulate the nervous system and reduce stress, which is invaluable in the lead-up to a wedding. True radiance is never just skin-deep.”
