Radiant skin becomes the new wedding must-have for couples

“Brides, and increasingly grooms, are prioritising skin prep just as much as styling,” says Vasilisa Charitidi (pictured), holistic aesthetician and co-founder of The Skin Fuel. In her Dubai practice, she sees a surge in demand for skin boosters such as Profhilo, polynucleotides and exosomes, along with laser toning and collagen-stimulating facials. These treatments can create a naturally healthy canvas that radiates in photos and in person, she explains. But she cautions there’s no universal recipe. “Every client receives an in-depth consultation. Some want to focus on pigmentation, others on hydration or fine lines. The timeline and treatments are always customised, never copy-paste.”