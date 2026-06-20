New Grooming Rules: Simple skincare, smarter hair and sleep-first habits

Dermatologists back streamlined routines that fit real-life fatherhood
Fatherhood has a way of streamlining life. Mornings become busier, schedules become fuller and anything that feels unnecessarily complicated tends to fall away. Grooming is often one of the first things to be simplified. Fortunately, dermatologists and grooming experts have spent the past year making the case for routines that are shorter, easier and far more realistic to maintain.
The consensus is refreshingly straightforward: a handful of good habits will take most men much further than an overflowing bathroom cabinet.
The skincare industry may thrive on serums, masks and endless new launches, but many dermatologists are moving in the opposite direction.
Dr Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine, told Allure that she had seen growing interest in simplified routines as people experienced irritation from using too many products. “For this reason, simplified routines work well,” she said, noting that consistency becomes easier when routines are less complicated.
For most men, that means a gentle cleanser, a moisturiser and sunscreen. The goal is to establish habits that can survive a busy weekday.
If dermatologists could persuade men to use one product every day, sunscreen would win comfortably. Daily SPF protects against sun damage, pigmentation and premature ageing. It also happens to be one of the simplest additions to a grooming routine. Dr Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, told Prevention that “using a daily moisturiser with broad-spectrum sun protection with an SPF 30 or higher is the best anti-ageing and health advice I can give you.”
For fathers spending weekends outdoors, whether coaching football, attending sports events or simply enjoying time with the family, sunscreen remains one of the easiest grooming habits to adopt.
Hair thinning affects millions of men, yet the biggest mistakes often have little to do with hair loss itself. Many men choose hairstyles based on photographs instead of their own hair type, texture and density.
Aika Flores, the Los Angeles-based celebrity groomer whose clients include Nick Jonas and Josh Hutcherson, told GQ that men frequently use products that do not suit the hair they actually have. “They’re just using the wrong product for how their hair actually behaves,” she said.
For men experiencing thinning hair, shorter textured cuts generally create a fuller appearance than longer styles that separate easily and expose the scalp. The same principle applies to styling products. Fine hair tends to respond better to lightweight sprays, mousses and gels than heavier pomades and clays. A good barber can often make a bigger difference than an expensive product.
Beards remain popular, but many men still overlook the basics. The beard itself often receives plenty of attention while the skin underneath is ignored. Dryness, irritation and flaking usually start below the facial hair rather than in the beard itself.
Regular cleansing, moisturising and trimming help keep facial hair looking healthy. Maintaining a clean neckline and cheek line also creates a more polished appearance.
Length is largely a matter of preference. Maintenance is what separates a well-kept beard from one that simply grows unchecked.
Many men find a fragrance they like in their twenties and never revisit the subject. Grooming specialists increasingly encourage a different approach. A fragrance can be treated much like clothing, with different scents suited to different settings.
We have recently seen reports highlighting a growing preference among fragrance experts for building a small collection rather than relying on a single signature scent. Fresh citrus fragrances tend to work well during the day, while woods, spices and richer notes often feel more appropriate in the evening.
The key is restraint. Fragrance should enhance your presence, not announce your arrival.
Every dermatologist eventually arrives at the same point – that sleep matters.
Poor sleep is often reflected in dull skin, puffiness and under-eye circles. During sleep, the body carries out many of the repair processes that help skin recover from daily stress.