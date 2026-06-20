New Grooming Rules: Simple skincare, smarter hair and sleep-first habits

If dermatologists could persuade men to use one product every day, sunscreen would win comfortably. Daily SPF protects against sun damage, pigmentation and premature ageing. It also happens to be one of the simplest additions to a grooming routine. Dr Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, told Prevention that “using a daily moisturiser with broad-spectrum sun protection with an SPF 30 or higher is the best anti-ageing and health advice I can give you.”