Lume Links: A homegrown jewelry brand shaping UAE's youth fashion scene

The brand plans global growth with durable, affordable products that embody youth culture
In a region known for luxury and innovation, a UAE-based jewelry brand startup is carving out a unique niche with bold everyday pieces that resonate with the country's youth. Lume Links, founded by Arjun Krishnani is Bold, Luxurious and durable for everyday wear. Most importantly it is affordable and targeted towards a younger audience
Lume Links began with a simple realization. Seventeen year old founder Arjun Krishnani, struggled to find a good quality bracelet for himself. This led to the founding of a brand designed to fill the gap and pave the way for the younger generation to express themselves, aiming to blend fashion with function.
The name Lume Links reflects the vision: Lume draws from luminous reflecting the brand's emphasis on brightness and confidence in design, while the Links represents the connection and community of the younger generation, as well as the Cuban link style that defines their products.
Lume Links features bracelets, chains, and necklaces crafted in high grade stainless steel. These are offered in a selection of premium finishes such as silver, gold and onyx. According to the brand, the materials are selected for their resistance to tarnishing and ensuring the consumers can have durability for everyday wear.
Products feature clean finishes in silver, gold and onyx that are made to last for years. Additionally, shortening services for their products are offered free of charge, guaranteeing customer comfort.
The pieces are designed to suit a variety of personal styles and occasions from casual settings to more formal environments. The brand aims to provide versatile products suited to different personal contexts from school or work to social outings.
While many fashion startups focus purely on sales, Lume Links focuses on building a community through its digital platforms and local events. From social media, to their supporters across the UAE, the brand promotes self-expression and individuality through its designs and outreach. Lume Links ultimate goal is to create spaces where people can connect, express themselves and share their style.
The brand has ambitions to expand internationally and increase the depth of the product range. Its long-term vision includes representing youth culture on a global stage with emphasis on durability, affordability and identity. In a market mostly dominated by high end luxury or mass produced fast fashion, Lume Links is offering a middle path: a luxurious feel at an affordable price for teenagers and youth.
The collection is now available online at www.lumelinks.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox