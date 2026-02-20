Literary Power Shift: How UAE emerges as a global literary hub

UAE publishing grows, attracting writers with global reach and regional depth
The UAE is well established as a place to build businesses. From technology and innovation to finance and professional services, the Emirates, and Dubai in particular, has trended for decades as a global hub for executives and entrepreneurs seeking long-term international careers.
For creatives, especially those in publishing, the UAE was a less obvious choice. While the Emirates has drawn writers, editors, and publishers from across the globe since the inception of Emirates LitFest in 2009, only in recent years has it been recognised for its buoyant literary ecosystem. This transition has gathered such momentum that internationally published authors with regional roots are now returning with purpose and confidence.
Once perceived as niche or culturally narrow in narrative scope, the fiction industry in the UAE has matured and shifted to centre stage. Now far more international in both outlook and output, writers and readers are not constrained by traditional ideas of what stories from the region should look like. Fiction coming out of the UAE reflects the diversity of life here.
In the past, local writers felt they had to publish overseas to achieve legitimacy. With limited literary infrastructure, international publishers were often regarded as the only viable route. That path came with compromises and nuances were lost as authors reframed narratives to suit Western markets.
Today, local writers are returning to a publishing industry that understands both regional contexts and global markets. The UAE is uniquely positioned to publish stories that are commercially viable without erasing cultural nuances. This previously elusive balance is becoming a defining strength of the industry.
The long-held belief that creative success required validation from the West was steadily eroding, and Covid-19 accelerated that change. As Western publishers struggled to run tours, manage distribution, and maintain operations, publishing became more localised and emerging markets adapted quickly.
Already international by nature, the UAE harnessed this moment to develop its ecosystem. Processes improved and commercial thinking sharpened, resulting in a glocal approach that is locally grounded and globally connected. Literary festivals now place local authors alongside international names, creating visibility where regional voices are central.
The UAE has made deliberate moves to attract creative talent, with visa options making it easier for writers, editors, and publishing professionals to live and work here long term. Infrastructure has enhanced, with more sophisticated distribution channels and partnerships with global publishers. In a complex regional landscape, local publishers are well positioned to support international partners entering the market. This creates opportunities for collaboration and positions the UAE as a gateway between markets.
The return of creatives and nurturing of home-grown talent has spurred a vibrant community among readers and writers. Book clubs, meet-ups, and literary events unite booklovers in cultural experiences and conversations.
Writers returning to the UAE are coming back to belonging, where readers understand the multi-layered identities that define life here. The UAE is no longer just a place where stories are set, but where they are written, published, and shared globally.
Kira Jean is founder of The Dreamwork Collective, an all-women run, author-centric publishing house