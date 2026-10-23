Santoni opens its monobrand store in Doha

Conceived as a harmonious composition of geometries, the interior features a distinctive metal grid ceiling that brings warmth and depth to the space. Marble surfaces evoke the brand’s Italian heritage, while the boutique’s colour palette has been specially curated to create a welcoming ambience, pairing shades of orange, terracotta and rose with champagne brass details. A special focus is placed on personalisation, thanks to a real-time initial embossing service that further elevates the in-store experience.