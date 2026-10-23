Santoni opens its monobrand store in Doha

The Place Vendôme boutique showcases footwear and accessories with personalised embossing
The new boutique, located within the prestigious Place Vendôme Mall, showcases the men’s, women’s and accessories collections. The retail space reflects the elegance and craftsmanship that define the brand, offering an atmosphere that is at once intimate and refined.
Conceived as a harmonious composition of geometries, the interior features a distinctive metal grid ceiling that brings warmth and depth to the space. Marble surfaces evoke the brand’s Italian heritage, while the boutique’s colour palette has been specially curated to create a welcoming ambience, pairing shades of orange, terracotta and rose with champagne brass details. A special focus is placed on personalisation, thanks to a real-time initial embossing service that further elevates the in-store experience.
The addition of Santoni to Ever Fashion Luxury Group’s portfolio further reflects Ever Fashion Luxury Group’s continued commitment to shaping the future of luxury retail in Qatar. With its distinctive Italian heritage, exceptional craftsmanship and refined approach to footwear and accessories, Santoni brings a unique dimension to the Group’s portfolio, complementing its diverse selection of established global brands.
With this new opening, Santoni continues to strengthen its international presence in a strategic market such as the Middle East, reaffirming its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style.