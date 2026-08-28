Innoventures Education: Ispiring the future of learning

The 2026 results provide compelling evidence of Innoventures Education’s academic excellence. Across its schools, 299 IBDP students achieved an average score of 35.8, resulting in a 100 per cent pass rate. Five students earned a perfect score of 45, placing them among the top 0.1 per cent of candidates worldwide. The graduating class also secured more than $15 million in scholarships, with offers from the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, McGill University and others. But results are only part of the story. Success, is also a child discovering a talent, finding the confidence to speak up or persevering through difficulty. These everyday moments build character and a lifelong love of learning, while international partnerships open pathways beyond the classroom.