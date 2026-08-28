Innoventures Education: Ispiring the future of learning

As it grows across the UAE, the group champions academic excellence and student wellbeing
Outstanding results, two new schools and continued investment in people and innovation mark an exciting new chapter for Innoventures Education, one that builds on a proud legacy while remaining defined by academic ambition, human connection and purposeful growth.
Every school year begins with possibility: new ideas, new friendships and new discoveries. For Innoventures Education, 2026-2027 marks a milestone, with the opening of Dubai International Academy Town Square and Raffles World Academy Sharjah.
Dubai International Academy Town Square will be the third school in the established DIA family. Opening to students from Pre-K to Grade 8, it will bring DIA’s international approach to one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities. Its ethos is “Dream. Inspire. Achieve. Together.” It reflects a culture of ambition, inclusion and collaboration.
In Aljada, Raffles World Academy Sharjah will open to students from Pre-K to Grade 8 and grow into an all-through school. It will offer an inquiry-led, student-centred education with a US high school diploma, grounded in international-mindedness and UAE values, with opportunities across academics, technology, the arts and sport.
The new schools join Collegiate International School, Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, Raffles International School, Raffles World Academy Dubai and Raffles Early Childhood Centres. Each has its own identity, but all share a commitment to excellence and developing confident, compassionate, future-ready students.
For an organisation that has grown alongside the UAE for more than two decades, this is a defining moment. Its philosophy remains clear: grow with purpose, never compromise on quality, and ensure every child feels known, supported and inspired. Across the group, academic rigour is enriched by creativity, sport, wellbeing, service and innovation. Students are encouraged to question, explore and take ownership of their learning, building the curiosity, confidence, empathy and responsibility to thrive beyond school.
“At the heart of everything we do is our mission to empower students with a holistic, rigorous and international education that prepares them for an ever-changing world,” says Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education. “That mission has never felt more relevant than it does today.”
The 2026 results provide compelling evidence of Innoventures Education’s academic excellence. Across its schools, 299 IBDP students achieved an average score of 35.8, resulting in a 100 per cent pass rate. Five students earned a perfect score of 45, placing them among the top 0.1 per cent of candidates worldwide. The graduating class also secured more than $15 million in scholarships, with offers from the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, McGill University and others. But results are only part of the story. Success, is also a child discovering a talent, finding the confidence to speak up or persevering through difficulty. These everyday moments build character and a lifelong love of learning, while international partnerships open pathways beyond the classroom.
This commitment extends beyond Innoventures Education’s schools. Through the Gift of Innoventures Education (GIVE) initiative, students, families, staff and leaders support causes identified by students, fostering empathy, service and responsible global citizenship.
Exceptional schools are built by exceptional teachers. The KHDA-approved Innoventures Education’s Learning Lab reflects the group’s long-term commitment to teaching excellence and leadership development. Its internationally recognised programmes combine personalised learning pathways with advanced training in teaching, leadership and emerging technologies, including the responsible integration of AI. More than a professional development academy, the Lab nurtures future leaders, supports talented educators and turns new knowledge into meaningful classroom experiences, improving outcomes for every student.
The Innoventures Education community is growing, but its purpose remains constant: to nurture young people who are ready, resilient and responsible, equipped not only to embrace what lies ahead, but to help shape it.