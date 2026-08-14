How Onam Pookalam flowers support Kerala’s seasonal economy

Growers, traders and women’s collectives supply flowers for the festival’s floral carpets
The price of a pookalam is decided weeks before its first circle is drawn. It takes shape in leased fields, agricultural nurseries and planting schedules calculated around Atham. Rainfall determines the quality of the petals, an early bloom can reduce a farmer’s earnings, and a delayed harvest can miss the most valuable days of the season. The finished arrangement may last less than a day. Its flowers support an economy that stretches across Kerala and into the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Demand builds through the ten days of Onam, beginning with modest arrangements on Atham and growing as Thiruvonam approaches. Homes account for part of the market. Schools, offices, hotels, shops, residential communities and cultural organisations place larger orders, particularly when they hold pookalam competitions.
Marigold, chrysanthemum and globe amaranth dominate many of these purchases because they offer strong colours and enough volume to fill large designs. Jasmine, roses, lotus, oleander and locally available wildflowers provide detail, fragrance and tonal variation. The quantity required depends on the diameter and complexity of the pookalam, with competition pieces consuming far more flowers than the arrangements made at home.
For decades, much of Kerala’s Onam flower supply has arrived from established growing centres outside the state. Flowers cultivated around Coimbatore, Hosur, Dindigul, Sathyamangalam, Mysuru and Gundlupet are harvested, packed and transported to wholesale markets in Kerala. Traders then distribute them to florists, temporary stalls and institutional buyers.
The journey has to be completed quickly. Loose flowers lose moisture soon after harvesting, while heavy rain and careless handling can bruise petals or dull their colour. Traders plan deliveries close to the expected date of use, leaving little room for transport delays.
This interstate network remains an important part of the Onam market. Kerala’s humid monsoon conditions can make large-scale flower cultivation unpredictable, and local production does not always match the surge in demand. A poor harvest in one region can raise prices across several districts.
The cost paid by shoppers reflects more than the quantity of flowers available. Fuel expenses, labour, overnight transport, festival demand and weather conditions all influence the final rate. Prices can move significantly during the ten-day period, especially for marigold and chrysanthemum. Institutional celebrations held before Thiruvonam extend the buying period and place further pressure on supply.
Kerala has been expanding local floriculture through farming collectives, panchayat projects and government-supported programmes. Kudumbashree, the state’s women’s development and poverty eradication mission, has emerged as a major participant.
Under its Nirapolima project, 3,453 Kudumbashree joint liability groups cultivated flowers across 1,281.24 acres for the 2024 Onam season, according to official programme information published in February 2025. Marigold, jasmine and lotus were among the crops grown for the festive market.
These groups usually cultivate small plots of owned or leased land. Floriculture suits the seasonal calendar because several popular varieties can be harvested within two months. The land can later be used for vegetables, tubers or other crops, giving farming groups a way to generate income from more than one growing cycle.
The model also brings production closer to the customer. Flowers harvested within Kerala can reach nearby homes and markets with less travel, allowing growers to sell directly through neighbourhood stalls, local Onam fairs and community networks. Buyers gain access to fresher flowers and can trace them to farms in their own districts.
Marigold has become a natural focus for these initiatives. The plant produces flowers relatively quickly, its yellow and orange varieties are central to contemporary pookalam designs, and the crop can be grown on small plots. Chrysanthemums and globe amaranth add further colour options and help farmers avoid relying on a single variety.
Local production still carries considerable risk. A farmer may prepare the crop for the correct week and find that rain has damaged the flowers. Plants may bloom ahead of schedule, forcing growers to sell before festive prices rise. A sudden increase in supply can also lower returns.
Planning the crop around Onam therefore requires access to reliable seedlings, technical advice and clear information about likely demand. Local markets and advance orders from schools, offices and resident associations can give farmers greater certainty before harvesting begins.
The modern pookalam often uses large quantities of commercial marigold and chrysanthemum because they are widely available and easy to separate into petals. Earlier arrangements drew more heavily on flowers and leaves collected from gardens, fields and roadsides.
Thumba, a small white flower closely associated with Onam, was traditionally used alongside yellow mukkutti, chethi, hibiscus and other seasonal plants. Availability varies across Kerala, and urban families may find many native varieties difficult to source. Their selective use can still reduce dependence on a narrow group of commercially cultivated flowers.
Colour is only one consideration. Marigold provides volume, globe amaranth holds its shape, jasmine brings fragrance, and chrysanthemums offer several shades from white and yellow to pink and purple. Leaves, rice flour and natural materials can define borders or create fine details without substantially increasing the flower bill.
A practical pookalam can begin with a measured circular base and a clear estimate of the flowers required for each section. Separating petals only when needed helps retain freshness. Lightly misting whole flowers and keeping them out of direct sunlight can prevent wilting before the arrangement is completed.
The environmental impact of a pookalam depends largely on the materials mixed with its flowers. Fresh petals and leaves can be composted after use. Plastic glitter, synthetic colour, foam shapes and metallic decorations complicate disposal and can contaminate organic waste.
Kerala’s Green Protocol, promoted by the Suchitwa Mission, encourages public events and festivals to reduce disposable materials and replace non-biodegradable products with reusable or natural alternatives. For Onam celebrations, this means keeping plastic out of floral displays, separating waste and sending flowers for composting wherever facilities are available.
Once Thiruvonam ends, the petals are swept up and the floor is cleared. The farms enter their next planting cycle, traders settle their accounts and growers assess whether the season rewarded their work. The pookalam disappears from view. Its value continues through the households and communities that earned an income from every kilogram of flowers.
Behind every colourful Onam pookalam in the UAE is a fast-moving supply chain stretching across borders. With local demand for traditional flowers surging ahead of the festival, traders source large volumes from flower-growing centres in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Marigolds, jasmine, chrysanthemums and other blooms are harvested, sorted and packed before being transported to airports for overnight flights to the UAE. Oman provides another regional supply route, supplementing Indian imports during peak demand. Once consignments clear customs, wholesalers quickly distribute the highly perishable cargo to markets and retailers, ensuring flowers reach customers fresh and ready for Onam celebrations and elaborate pookalams.