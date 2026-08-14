How Onam Pookalam flowers support Kerala’s seasonal economy

The price of a pookalam is decided weeks before its first circle is drawn. It takes shape in leased fields, agricultural nurseries and planting schedules calculated around Atham. Rainfall determines the quality of the petals, an early bloom can reduce a farmer’s earnings, and a delayed harvest can miss the most valuable days of the season. The finished arrangement may last less than a day. Its flowers support an economy that stretches across Kerala and into the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.