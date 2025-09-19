K M Panikkar: The visionary who shaped India's diplomatic and political landscape

Later, while studying V.P. Menon, she ‘met’ him again, this time in his role as Secretary of the Chamber of Princes (a panel for rulers of Indian princely states to share their views with the British colonial government), and Diwan of Bikaner. “You could see both men intersecting in the years leading up to Partition,” she recalls. “That made me curious. I already knew about his role in China, but I wanted to know what he was doing in the Chamber of Princes. How did he get from there to China? Those questions pulled me down a rabbit hole, and I didn’t emerge until this book was written.”